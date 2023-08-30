Hurricane Idalia latest: Florida braces for 'catastrophic and life-threatening' 130mph winds

A surfer rides the swells ahead of Hurricane Idalia - ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

Florida’s Gulf Coast is braced for fierce winds, torrential rain and surging seawater from Hurricane Idalia, which is forecast to become “an extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane as it touches down today.

The hurricane reached “catastrophic and life-threatening” Category 4 status on Wednesday, recording winds of 130mph, the National Hurricane Centre confirmed.

Millions of people in the storm’s path have tied down boats, boarded up windows, sandbagged their properties and headed for higher ground. Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in at least 28 of Florida’s 67 counties as of Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, the state capital, called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

10:39 AM BST

Biden in 'constant contact' with DeSantis

At the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Mr Biden in the 2024 presidential election, were “in constant contact” about storm preparations.

Mr Biden was set to speak about the government’s hurricane response efforts later on Wednesday.

More than 40 school districts in Florida cancelled classes, Mr DeSantis said, and Tampa International Airport suspended commercial operations on Tuesday.

About 5,500 National Guard members were mobilised, while 30,000 to 40,000 electricity workers were on standby. The state has set aside 1.1 million gallons of gasoline to address any interruptions to fuel supplies, the governor said.

10:36 AM BST

Live tracker

Track the path of the Hurricane before it touches down in Florida.

10:32 AM BST

What is a Category 4 hurricane?

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale classifies hurricanes based on a hurricane’s maximum sustained wind speed and estimates potential property damage.

A Category 4 hurricane records winds of between 130-156 mph and is predicted to cause “catastrophic damage”.

The scale predicts that power outages caused by the hurricane “will last weeks to possibly months” and that “most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

10:21 AM BST

Breaking: Hurricane reaches Category 4 status

Idalia has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Forecasters had predicted the system would intensify, and have now said that the hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 130mph.

5am EDT 30 Aug: #Idalia has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, and is nearing landfall in Florida Big Bend region this morning. Catastrophic & life-threatening impacts from Storm Surge & Winds expected as Idalia moves ashore. https://t.co/y75tVkKVK7 pic.twitter.com/0NfINii9Mo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

10:14 AM BST

Idalia reached Category 3 on Tuesday

Early Wednesday, Idalia reached Category 3 intensity, packing maximum sustained winds of 120mph as it churned toward shore 100 miles southwest of Cedar Key, Florida.

Any storm reaching Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale classifies a Category 3 hurricane as one where “devastating damage” will occur:

“Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads.

“Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.”

10:11 AM BST

Satellite pictures show hurricane moving towards Florida

Hurricane Idalia is seen making its way to Florida’s west coast in Satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday.

To the right of Idalia, Hurricane Franklin approaches near Bermuda.

Idalia grew from a tropical storm into a hurricane early on Tuesday - NOAA/via REUTERS

10:08 AM BST

'Drop what you’re doing... and get to safety'

Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave their homes.

“If you have not evacuated, you need to do that right now,” said Kevin Guthrie, Florida emergency management chief, during an evening news briefing. “You need to drop what you’re doing. You need to go to your room, pack up, pack your things and get to safety.”

Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in at least 28 of the states 67 counties as of Tuesday.

10:05 AM BST

When will Hurricane Idalia touch down in Florida?

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning, likely in the Big Bend area the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said.

Florida’s Gulf Coast, southeastern Georgia and eastern parts of North and South Carolina could face four to eight inches of rain through Thursday, with isolated areas seeing as much as a foot of rain, the hurricane centre warned.

09:55 AM BST

Welcome to our live coverage

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Hurricane Idalia, which is forecast to touch down in Florida today bringing winds of up to 130mph.

