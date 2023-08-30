Hurricane Idalia’s flood and wind damage in Florida was caught on video. Take a look

Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as a major hurricane with 125 mph winds and sweeping storm surge on Wednesday morning — leaving behind flooding, wind damage and power outages.

How did it look in Keaton Beach, Cedar Key Horseshoe Beach, Steinhatchee, the Tampa Bay Area, Bradenton and beyond?

Check out these videos:

Keaton Beach

Keaton Beach is near were Idalia landed as a strong Category 3 hurricane.

The storm surge was caught on a security camera, Pattrn.com reported.

This is the scene from Keaton Beach, where Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm with winds near 125 mph. #Idalia brought devastating storm surge and powerful winds to the Big Bend of #Florida. #HurricaneIdalia pic.twitter.com/SG4MIyTZ7T — Pattrn (@pattrn) August 30, 2023

Cedar Key

Metereologist Jim Cantore reported from the second floor of a flooded structure in Cedar Key, an island city off the northwest coast of Florida.

A RECORD 6.9 foot storm surge in Cedar Key, FL. Surrounded by water as expected. #UOF #idalia pic.twitter.com/o1ugmxyA0R — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023

Water as far as the eye can see! #Idalia Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/7D6rXfMMax — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023

Incredible #Idalia storm surge 6’ and counting here at Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/8MzaHJpWce — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023

Horseshoe Beach

This is how Horseshoe Beach, a town in Dixie County, looked in the immediate hours after Idalia made landfall, Tampa Bay Times environment reporter Max Chesnes said.

This is Horseshoe Beach in the immediate hours after Hurricane #Idalia: pic.twitter.com/b6H7pvz23x — Max Chesnes (@MaxChesnes) August 30, 2023

The coastal flooding was also caught on camera, as reported by the Miami Herald’s Joey Flechas in North Florida.

View from earlier this morning in Horseshoe Beach, FL, town of fewer than 200 people right on Gulf coast in Dixie County. Yesterday, sheriff's deputy told me about 15 ppl said they'd stay in their homes & ride out the storm. It's difficult to think about that while watching this. https://t.co/5ouwfToZUz — Joey Flechas (@joeflech) August 30, 2023

Tampa Bay Area

Parts of Tampa and St. Petersburg flooded.

Hope the message is clear today, St. Pete - STAY INSIDE and DO NOT make contact with flood water.



- DO NOT drive on flooded streets.

- Shelter in place until the evacuation order has been lifted.



️727-893-7111

️https://t.co/faEy38dQVF pic.twitter.com/yXt9uGxmAp — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) August 30, 2023

Tampa International Airport was assessing damage on Wednesday.

Steinhatchee

In Steinhatchee, a Gulf coastal community in the southern part of Taylor County, storm surge crashed boats into a bridge around 8:40 a.m., documentarian Jonathan Petramala reported.

Storm surge from #HurricaneIdalia reversed the Steinhatchee River, tore sailboats from their moorings and they lost their masts against the bridge. #Steinhatchee #Florida pic.twitter.com/gd1fBxhMNP — Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) August 30, 2023

A marina in the area also flooded.

Christie Calhoun, who evacuated Steinhatchee and headed inland about 15 miles to stay in Cross City, just told me gusts are picking up, 60-70 mph. She texted me about the view of the gulf coast town from a live webcam: “Steinhatchee is underwater right now … heartbroken.” pic.twitter.com/DCXe7V9yWa — Joey Flechas (@joeflech) August 30, 2023

Bradenton

Police had to shut down the Palma Sola Causeway and Manatee Bridge in Bradenton in Manatee county due to coastal flooding.

The Palma Sola Causeway and Manatee Bridge remain CLOSED due to unsafe driving conditions. BPD is ensuring no one attempts to cross. Another high tide around noon will send more water over the roadway. pic.twitter.com/b0qFu6YtRm — Bradenton Police Department (@BradentonPD) August 30, 2023