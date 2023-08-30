Hurricane Idalia’s flood and wind damage in Florida was caught on video. Take a look

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·3 min read

Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as a major hurricane with 125 mph winds and sweeping storm surge on Wednesday morning — leaving behind flooding, wind damage and power outages.

How did it look in Keaton Beach, Cedar Key Horseshoe Beach, Steinhatchee, the Tampa Bay Area, Bradenton and beyond?

Check out these videos:

Keaton Beach

Keaton Beach is near were Idalia landed as a strong Category 3 hurricane.

The storm surge was caught on a security camera, Pattrn.com reported.

Cedar Key

Metereologist Jim Cantore reported from the second floor of a flooded structure in Cedar Key, an island city off the northwest coast of Florida.

Horseshoe Beach

This is how Horseshoe Beach, a town in Dixie County, looked in the immediate hours after Idalia made landfall, Tampa Bay Times environment reporter Max Chesnes said.

The coastal flooding was also caught on camera, as reported by the Miami Herald’s Joey Flechas in North Florida.

READ MORE: Idalia heads to Georgia, leaving floodwater and power outages in its Florida wake

Tampa Bay Area

Parts of Tampa and St. Petersburg flooded.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by That's So Tampa (@thatssotampa)

Tampa International Airport was assessing damage on Wednesday.

Steinhatchee

In Steinhatchee, a Gulf coastal community in the southern part of Taylor County, storm surge crashed boats into a bridge around 8:40 a.m., documentarian Jonathan Petramala reported.

A marina in the area also flooded.

Bradenton

Police had to shut down the Palma Sola Causeway and Manatee Bridge in Bradenton in Manatee county due to coastal flooding.

Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge flooded Dan Sheldon Way in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge flooded Dan Sheldon Way in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.