Hurricane Ida Pounds New York/New Jersey Area, Bringing Floods, Tornadoes And Extreme Danger
Having done heavy damage in the southern US, Hurricane Ida still had enough left to cause havoc in the New York metropolitan area tonight.
Flooding in the New York City subways and train lines, and in surrounding metro area suburbs made commutes home impossible for many. The US Open was delayed by sideways rain, and the New York Mets baseball game versus the Washington Nationals was postponed.
Worse, tornado warnings dotted the region, including the Bronx, with the South Jersey suburban area particularly hard-hit when a massive tornado touched down and shredded houses.
The National Weather Service claimed three to five inches of rain hit in an hour across northeast New Jersey and parts of New York City.
The National Weather Service said a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado had been observed near Gloucester City, N.J.
“You are in a life-threatening situation,” the service said in a statement. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter.”
The Weather Service also shared a video of a large tornado moving over the Burlington-Bristol Bridge, connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
