Hurricane Ida — live: Thousands flee as ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm makes landfall in Louisiana

Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents arrive into Texas from the Louisiana border ahead of Hurricane Ida (REUTERS)

Hurricane Ida, the fifth-strongest to ever hit the mainland Unied States, has made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm heading north across Louisiana.

The weather system blasted into New Orleans exactly 16 years to the day after the devastating Hurricane Katrina, blowing off roofs and even reversing the flow of the Mississippi River.

It could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under water, having intensified faster than experts had predicted. Residents of the Gulf Coast have been evacuating their homes and businesses have been shut down.

“This is going to be much stronger than we usually see and, quite frankly, if you had to draw up the worst possible path for a hurricane in Louisiana, it would be something very, very close to what we’re seeing,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

“The storm surge is just tremendous. We can see the roofs have been blown off of the port buildings in many places.”

In the city’s famous French Quarter, debris can be seen scattered across the streets.

