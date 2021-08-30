Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana, Rocket strike near Kabul airport: 5 things you need to know Monday

Hurricane Ida leaves at least one dead in Louisiana, as it moves north

Hurricane Ida continues to move north over Southeastern Louisiana after making landfall in the state Sunday as a Category 4 storm. By early Monday, Ida dropped to a Category 1 storm with maximum winds of 95 mph as it crawled inland, its eye about 45 miles northwest of New Orleans. As it weakened, the hurricane was responsible for at least one death, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed. Earlier in the evening, Ida severed power to New Orleans, with the city's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness stating the city had lost power. The company said it was providing emergency power to the city's Sewerage and Water Board but that residents should not expect electricity to be restored overnight. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards added that President Joe Biden officially declared Ida a disaster, releasing federal funds to assist with rescue and recovery efforts, which will begin in earnest Monday morning.

Rockets strike neighborhood near Kabul international airport

Rockets struck a neighborhood near Kabul's international airport early Monday, part of ongoing violence in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has taken control of country following the departure of U.S. forces. The strikes Monday morning in Kabul’s Salim Karwan neighborhood, were followed by gunfire, but it wasn’t immediately clear who was firing, according to the Associated Press. The attack comes after a U.S. drone strike on Sunday that targeted an "imminent ISIS-K threat" to the airport in Kabul, where officials have warned of additional attacks following a suicide bombing last week. A U.S. official said Sunday's airstrike hit a vehicle that included a suicide bomber.

Man faces sentencing for murder of Mollie Tibbetts

The man convicted of murdering 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts is expected to be sentenced Monday. Cristhian Bahena Rivera faces a mandatory life sentence for first-degree murder. A week before he was scheduled to be sentenced in July, Bahena Rivera's attorneys filed motions to request a new trial. A judge rejected Bahena's request after a lengthy hearing on July 27. Tibbetts' body was found in August 2018, about a month after she disappeared while jogging near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Police eventually traced a car seen on surveillance video to Bahena Rivera, a local farmhand. He then led police to her remains.

Tennessee school district parents planning a 'sick out' to up the pressure on COVID-19 safety

Some parents of the Knox County Schools in Tennessee are planning to keep their students home Monday en masse to put pressure on local and state educational leaders to improve COVID-19 safety protocols. Eric Moore is a parent who is helping organize the "sick out" to force administrators to follow guidance from the Knox County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and create a more robust virtual experience for students who are home sick or quarantined. COVID-19 cases have been sharply rising in Knox County and across the state over the past two months. New patients are trending younger than they were earlier in the pandemic, with the majority of new cases among working-age adults and people under 20 years old.

Peloton launches treadmill with new safety features after recall

Peloton will launch a new version of its Tread treadmill Monday after the death of a child. The new treadmill will include several safety features, such as a four-digit passcode users must type before activating the device, and a physical safety key to operate the treadmill. "Our goal is to be the go-to fitness solution and the largest and safest home fitness brand in the world," said John Foley, Peloton's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. Peloton had voluntarily recalled all of its treadmills in May after the fitness equipment maker admitted in March that a child had died in an accident involving a Tread+ treadmill.

