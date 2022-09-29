Hurricane Ian: Joe Biden warns of ‘substantial loss of life’ amid search for survivors among devastation in Florida

President Biden has warned of “substantial loss of life” after Hurricane Ian hit Florida leaving more than two million people without power.

It made landfall near Cayo Costa as an “extremely dangerous” category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph.

A storm surge as high as 12ft crashed into the coastline turning streets into rivers sparking warnings of “life-threatening” flooding.

The town of Fort Myers Beach was almost submerged by floodwaters, and some homes could be seen floating downstream, along with cars.

Hurricane Ian - In pictures

(AP)

(The Weather Channel)

(AP)

(AP)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(AP)

]: (AP)

(AP)

(via REUTERS)

(Twitter/BenAmesWx)

President Biden said a search and rescue operation was underway to help people who were left “in desperate shape” by the storm.

He said: “This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.

“The numbers are still unclear but we’re hearing reports of what may be substantial loss of life.”

The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida.

The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.5 million Florida homes and businesses. At least one man was confirmed dead.

“We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference.“The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”

Though downgraded to a tropical storm by Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Centre said storm surge and flooding rains remained a threat as Ian crept across the Florida peninsula and emerged in the Atlantic Ocean.

Damaged boats and structures are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (AP)

Sheriffs in south-west Florida said 911 centres were inundated by thousands of stranded callers, some with life-threatening emergencies.

The US Coast Guard began rescue efforts around daybreak on barrier islands near where the Ian struck, Mr DeSantis said. Fire departments fanned out in flooded areas as well.

In the Orlando area, Orange County firefighters used boats to reach people in a flooded neighbourhood.

Story continues

At an area nursing home surrounded by water, patients were carried on stretchers across floodwaters to a waiting bus.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his office was scrambling to respond to thousands of 911 calls, but many roads and bridges in Fort Myers and the surrounding area remain impassable.

“It crushed us.” Mr Marceno told ABC’s Good Morning America. “We still cannot access many of the people that are in need.”

Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach stranded people. Many in the hardest-hit areas were unable to call for help amid widespread electrical outages.

A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live.

In Port Charlotte, a hospital’s emergency room flooded and fierce winds ripped away part of the roof, sending water gushing down into the intensive care unit.

Large swathes of southern Florida were left without power with 2.2 million left without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.

(Getty Images)

About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate south-west Florida before Ian hit yesterday afternoon.

Ian was expected to dump 12-18in (30-45cm) of rain across a broad area including Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville.