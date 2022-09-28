Hurricane Ian: Two million Florida residents told to evacuate as massive storm approaches

Cuba was without power on Tuesday night after Hurricane Ian battered the island - AP

Millions of Florida residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian surges towards the Gulf Coast.

Cuba's electricity grid collapsed on Tuesday night – leaving the country of more than 11 million people without power – as the storm battered the island with violent winds and floods.

The storm is sweeping across the Gulf of Mexico and is on track to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday. It could directly hit Tampa, one of the state's most populated areas. More than 2.5 million people in the area have been told to leave their homes.

"The time to evacuate is now. Get on the road," Florida's director of emergency management told residents.

Governor warns of 'catastrophic' flooding

Hurricane Ian could bring winds of up to 129 miles per hour (208 km per hour), meteorologists have warned.

Ian was most likely to come ashore south of Tampa near Sarasota, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday. That region - home to miles of sandy beaches, scores of resort hotels and numerous mobile home parks - is a favourite with retirees and holidaymakers.

Businesses in the Tampa Bay area are boarding up - BLOOMBERG

A hotel in St Petersburg, Florida - BLOOMBERG

While predictions remained imprecise for where the storm would come ashore, "the impacts are going to be far, far broader than just where the eye of the storm happens to make landfall," Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Mr DeSantis warned of the potential for "catastrophic" Hurricane Harvey-like flooding that struck the Houston area in 2017, the result of a slow-moving storm piling up high water.

Parts of central Florida could see as much of 2 feet (0.6 metres) of rain from Ian, according to the National Weather Service.

The NHC also issued extensive storm surge warnings for about half of western Florida's shoreline, with predictions of life-threatening coastal flooding up to 12 feet from wind-driven high surf.

I’ve just landed in Orlando ahead of hurricane Ian.



Moments after the flight touched down, the cabin filled with the disconcerting sound of the National Weather Service alarm as people turned on their phones.



The airport is packed. Most people are leaving. pic.twitter.com/nkd2aflMxQ — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) September 28, 2022

To ease traffic congestion as people evacuate, authorities suspended toll collections along major highways in central Florida, the Tampa Bay area and the interstate stretch across the Everglades known as Alligator Alley.

Story continues

First hurricane in Tampa for more than a century

Some residents, such as Vanessa Vazquez, 50, a software engineer in St Petersburg, said they planned to ride out the storm at home despite evacuation warnings.

"I'm staying put," Ms Vazquez said. "I have four cats and I don't want to stress them out. And we have a strong house."

If Ian strikes Tampa, it would be the first hurricane to make landfall in the area since the Tarpon Springs storm in 1921.

It also may prove one of the costliest as the latest simulations projected storm-related damages ranging from $38 billion to more than $60 billion, Enki Research said on Tuesday.

Residents in Florida are preparing for floods - GETTY IMAGES

Nearly 60 Florida school districts were either closed on Tuesday or planned to be closed by Wednesday, Mr DeSantis said. Many of those schools were designated as shelters for the storm and its aftermath.

Commercial airlines have cancelled more than 2,000 US flights due to the storm.

Tampa Electric warned customers to be prepared for "extended outages." The company said it will institute a "targeted interruption" of service to a part of downtown Tampa on the western edge of the city. That area has already been evacuated.

Mr DeSantis said nearly 100 evacuation shelters had opened statewide.