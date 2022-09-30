Hurricane Ian - Maps and images showing destruction

The Visual Journalism Team - BBC News
·3 min read
Destruction in Florida
Destruction in Florida

Hurricane Ian - one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States in recent years - has caused widespread disruption after barrelling across the Caribbean into Florida.

Local reports say thousands of people are awaiting rescue and at least 10 people have died - with fears that number may rise.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida but as it moved into the Atlantic Ocean it regained its hurricane strength and is heading for South Carolina and Georgia - where communities are braced for strong winds, heavy rains and possible flooding.

Path of Hurricane Ian
Path of Hurricane Ian

The storm built to a Category 4 hurricane as it crossed the Gulf of Mexico, bringing wind speeds of up to 241km/h (150mph) and causing storm surges, or rising sea levels, which flooded coastal communities and left thousands of people without power.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the destruction as a "500-year flood event".

"We've never seen storm surge of this magnitude," he said.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned of further life-threatening surges in the storm's wake.

Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach

Communities in the Fort Myers areas took the brunt of the storm as it made landfall. Businesses and homes have been destroyed by the winds and flooding as well as vital road links - with thousands of people on Sanibel Island and Pine Island left isolated after causeways to the mainland were swept away.

Sanibel Island near Fort Myers
Sanibel Island near Fort Myers

Streets were flooded by water from rivers and a surge of sea water driven by the storm.

Before and after images in Fort Myers
Before and after images in Fort Myers
Destruction in Fort Myers
Destruction in Fort Myers

Dan Allers, a councillor in Fort Myers Beach, said the surge of water was about 12-14 feet (3.7-4.3m).

"To say it's devastation would be a severe understatement, just watching people's belongings and homes and things float by - it was a very tough scene to witness," he told the BBC.

Houses that have been badly damaged in Fort Myers, Florida
Houses that have been badly damaged in Fort Myers, Florida

Rescue efforts by boat and helicopter are under way to reach people stranded by the floodwaters.

In Naples, firefighters had to wade through chest-high waters to rescue people, including one woman who was stranded in her car.

Firefighters rescue women in Naples, Florida
Firefighters rescue women in Naples, Florida

Storm surges

Storm surges are caused when huge volumes of water are pushed by hurricane-force winds. When they meet land, the water surges inshore at levels far exceeding normal tides. If the coast has wide, shallow continental shelf, like the one along Florida's Gulf Coast, the surge can be much worse.

The effect of a storm surge explained
The effect of a storm surge explained

Power out in Cuba

In Cuba - the storm knocked out electricity pylons, flattened homes and caused widespread damage as it crossed the west of the island on Tuesday.

Owners of a tobacco house look at the destruction in Cuba
Owners of a tobacco house look at the destruction in Cuba

At least three people died, according to state media. Millions were left without power for three days before power started to be restored in some areas.

Blackout in Havana, Cuba
Blackout in Havana, Cuba

Hurricane season

Florida is no stranger to powerful hurricanes and some of the biggest the US has seen have passed across the state.

The warm water of the Gulf Stream - a fast-moving ocean current that travels north along the east coast of Florida - makes for ideal conditions for a hurricane, says Hugh Willoughby, a meteorology professor at Florida International University.

"Hurricanes derive their energy from warm ocean water and the Gulf Stream is sort of the warmest ocean water around," he told the BBC.

In 2004, Hurricane Charley became a Category 4 hurricane just before hitting Florida's Gulf Coast. Nine died and the storm caused an estimated $6.8 billion in damage, according to the NHC.

Map showing paths of previous storms
Map showing paths of previous storms

In 2017, Hurricane Irma passed over the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane but at times reached a Category 5, with winds of up to 295km/h (185mph).

Irma left path of a devastation across Caribbean countries and territories before moving up through the US states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina - an estimated 1.2 million people were affected and about 55 people died.

Hurricane Ian reached Category 4 - when severe damage to property is expected.

Graphic explaining the Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane categories
Graphic explaining the Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane categories

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Ian, 8 p.m. advisory for Sept. 28, 2022

    According to the 8 p.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, traveling north/northeast at 8 mph.

  • Hurricane Ian Flood Waters Leave Fla. Driver Stranded: See Rescue Workers Pull Woman from Her Car

    "Please let this be a lesson to stay off the roads when flooding is possible," the Naples Fire-Rescue Department wrote on Facebook

  • After Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida, hazardous conditions remain, authorities warn

    With many hazards left behind by Hurricane Ian, multiple emergency agencies are warning residents to stay off the roads and away from the dangers that might not be apparent.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows 'Extremely Dangerous' Hurricane Ian Approaching Florida

    The eyewall of Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, moved ashore in Florida on Wednesday, September 28, according to the National Weather Service.The National Hurricane Center warned that the “catastrophic storm surge” was expected to cause serious wind damage and flooding.Local emergency officials warned people to shelter in place, saying, “the storm is here.”Satellite imagery shared by NOAA Satellites on Wednesday shows Hurricane Ian churning as the storm moves toward Florida. Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful

  • Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

    Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday.

  • Hurricane Ian one of strongest storms in US history; 2M in Florida without power; 911 callers stranded in homes

    Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida as one of the most powerful storms to make landfall in the U.S. 2 million reported power outages. Live updates.

  • Storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida

    Hurricane Ian struck a large swath of Florida on Wednesday. Here are some of the stories and scenes from Florida and beyond, as slow-moving Ian affected millions of people in the United States after pummeling Cuba. Clearwater resident Erik Moon lives in an evacuation zone but decided to stay in his apartment after he was unable to find plywood to secure his home.

  • Biden says Ian could be 'deadliest' hurricane to ever hit Florida

    "The numbers are still unclear, but we're hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life," President Joe Biden said Thursday.

  • We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali

    The tourists were unable to make 146 in their Twenty20 chase against Pakistan.

  • England failure to chase down Pakistan labelled ‘disappointing’ by Moeen Ali

    The tourists were unable to make 146 in their Twenty20 chase against Pakistan.

  • UPDATE 12-Hurricane Ian batters Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic fury

    Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful U.S. storms in recent years. Crashing ashore as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (241 kph), Ian quickly transformed an idyllic stretch of sandy beaches and coastal towns into a disaster zone inundated by seawater. Up to 30 inches (76 cm) of rain is forecast to fall on parts of central Florida as the storm moves inland, threatening to cause extensive flash floods.

  • Broken boats litter Fort Myers marina after Hurricane Ian. One man can’t even find his

    Lost: 52-foot yacht. Name: “Just Us.” Last seen at Dock C-2 on the Caloosahatchee River in downtown Fort Myers.

  • Hurricane Ian: Florida governor warns of 'historic' destruction

    More than 2.7 million Florida residents are without power as a hurricane continues to lash the state.

  • Get inside and 'brace,' say officials as Ian makes landfall

    The U.S. National Hurricane Center is warning Florida residents near the eye-wall of Hurricane Ian to get inside their homes and brace for a period of 'sustained, damaging, potentially devastating winds.'

  • Former US Army major and wife charged in alleged plot to leak military patients health data to Russia

    The couple allegedly said they were motivated by patriotism toward Russia and would provide ‘any assistance’, ‘even if it meant being fired or going to jail‘

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con