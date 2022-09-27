Hurricane Ian: Florida fears catastrophic flooding as storm nears

Holly Honderich & Alexandra Ostasiewicz - in Washington and Tampa, Florida
·4 min read
Barbara Schueler fills sandbags in a vacant lot in preparation for Hurricane Ian in St. Pete Beach, Florida on September 26, 2022
Florida resident Barbara Schueler fills sandbags in preparation for the storm

Residents in Florida are anxiously bracing for life-threatening tidal surges, floods and winds as Hurricane Ian approaches.

The storm has already thrashed western Cuba and is expected to intensify before it makes landfall in Florida.

The Tampa Bay region, which is home to more than 3 million people, is among the most vulnerable places in the US for severe flooding.

The region may see its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

"It's been around 100 years since Tampa had a direct hit. They've just been lucky for a long time," said Erik Salna, associate director of the International Hurricane Research Center.

Low elevation, rising sea levels, and a large population increase the risk of a catastrophic tidal surge. The Tampa area has all three.

If hit directly, the region may be "unrecognisable" in the next couple of days, Mr Salna told the BBC. "The potential is there."

Hurricane Ian - currently a category three storm - is likely to gain strength as it moves northbound into Florida, passing over the Gulf of Mexico's warm water on the way. Winds may reach up to 140mph (225 km/h) before it makes landfall.

It is expected to do so late on Wednesday.

Ian is likely to lose speed as it nears Florida, effectively prolonging the storm's effects and threatening up to 20 inches (1.6ft) of rain in some areas.

And if it does hit Tampa, it will strike one of the state's most densely populated areas.

Over the last 50 years, development has surged along the Tampa region's nearly 700 miles (1,126 km) of shoreline, with people and buildings scattered along the mostly low-lying beach.

"We've moved toward the coast, we've moved toward the water. This is, in its own way, a human nature trainwreck," said Richard Olson, director of the extreme events institute at Florida International University (FIU).

Predicted path of Hurricane Ian. Updated 27 September
Predicted path of Hurricane Ian. Updated 27 September

More than 2 million Florida residents in a number of coastal towns and cities have begun to evacuate, with police going door-to-door in some areas and pleading with people to leave. Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor said on Tuesday that the city would also be implementing a curfew for remaining residents.

"My constant worry is under-evacuation," said Mr Olson. "People say they're going to stay there and wait it out, it just scares me."

The National Hurricane Center said there was a 100% chance of damaging winds and water along Florida's west coast, issuing a hurricane warning 175 miles wide, from Bonita Beach in the south to Anclote River, north of Tampa.

Residents have been buying water bottles in bulk, boarding up windows and moving garden furniture inside. Schools and universities have also cancelled classes for the week.

A sign outside of a gas station reads, &quot;we have water and gas&quot; as residents prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg Beach, Florida.
Residents are buying supplies as they brace for the storm

"This is not a drill," Mayor Castor said. "I don't know that it can get much worse, but I'm sure that there's a scenario that it can."

On one flight to Tampa on Tuesday, returning residents discussed the approaching storm. "Oh, you're right in the centre of it," one man remarked to a couple living just south of Tampa.

As flights landed, mobile phone alerts blared notifying residents of mandatory evacuation orders across the region.

In the airport, one man said he had not faced the prospect of a storm like this in his 43 years of living in the area. "It's the calm before the storm." he said.

The hope for Tampa residents is that the storm moves slightly south, making landfall in the less-populous Fort Myers region.

"I toyed with the idea of writing a disaster movie - a storm goes across Cuba, becomes intense, goes up the west coast of Florida - you know how those movies go," said Hugh Willoughby, a meteorology professor at FIU.

Instead, he told the BBC that Florida's Gulf Coast would likely suffer a real-world disaster. "It's probably not going to be the worst case scenario, but it's potentially a really bad situation."

Latest Stories

  • Troops survey storm damage in Newfoundland

    STORY: One 73-year-old woman died during the storm in Port aux Basques, one of the hardest hit towns on the southwest tip of Newfoundland with just over 4,000 residents, police said.Fiona slammed into eastern Canada on Saturday (September 24), forcing evacuations as wind gusts reached up to 170 km per hour (106 miles per hour) and the storm surge swallowed up homes on the coastline.While the full scale of Fiona's devastation is not immediately clear, the storm could prove to be one of Canada's costliest natural disasters.Scientists have not yet determined whether climate change influenced Fiona, but in general, the warming of the planet is making hurricanes wetter, windier, and altogether more intense.

  • Florida braces for potentially 'catastrophic' Hurricane Ian. Here’s what you need to know ahead of landfall.

    DeSantis announced that Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing group, has activated its emergency accommodations module with Expedia that helps state residents and visitors find hotels and lodging.

  • First Nation leaders express mixed emotions after Queen's death

    (ANNews) – Indigenous leaders are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth while acknowledging the role the British Crown played in justifying the genocide of Indigenous peoples on Turtle Island and expressing hope for entering a new era of relations with the monarchy. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Roseanne Archibald was in London, where world leaders gathered to pay their respects to Her Majesty. Archibald told reporters she was “really conflicted” when she received an invitation to att

  • Politicians flock to Magdalen Islands as residents deal with storm aftermath

    Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and Parti Québécois (PQ) leaders François and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon headed to the Magdalen Islands Monday, in a race to win over Magdalen Islands residents dealing with the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona. The riding of almost 10,800 voters has historically vacillated between the PQ and the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ). Last election, outgoing MNA Joël Arseneau won his seat by just 15 votes over the Liberal candidate. But this time, the PQ candidate is facin

  • Ron DeSantis appears concerned Florida 'golf courses' threatened by Hurricane Ian

    Ron DeSantis's mind seemed to be elsewhere as he gave an update on Hurricane Ian after declaring a state of emergency for Florida over the weekend. Ian strengthened from a storm into a hurricane on its way to the United States, with a risk of “life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and heavy rainfall” on the west coast of Florida later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). "We know that this is gonna have major impacts on Florida’s golf course," Mr DeSantis said.

  • Ukraine war: Images show 10 miles of queues as Russians flee Vladimir Putin's call-up to fight

    New satellite images showing large numbers of Russians fleeing to Georgia and Mongolia have been released after Vladimir Putin's order to mobilise hundreds of thousands of reservists for the conflict in Ukraine. The images show queues of vehicles - cargo trucks and cars - waiting in long traffic jams attempting to get over the borders. The Georgian capital Tbilisi had already seen an influx of around 40,000 Russians since Moscow invaded Ukraine on 24 February, according to government statistics.

  • Mass shootings: What are the warning signs and could they help prevent another Parkland?

    While each mass shooting in the US is unique, experts say the killers share some things in common.

  • Hurricane watch issued for Okeechobee County as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico

    Hurricane watch issued for Okeechobee County as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico

  • Why Marlins future feels bleak. And a look at Miami’s newest batch of top prospects

    Part 2 of a 6-part series on the Marlins’ rebuild, which has stalled, and the franchise’s future.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f