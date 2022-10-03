Hurricane Ian: Florida death toll rises as criticism mounts

Bernd Debusmann Jr and Sam Cabral - BBC News
·4 min read
Rescue personnel in Florida's Lee County on 30 September
Rescue personnel in Florida's Lee County on 30 September

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reportedly risen to over 90 in Florida as rescue personnel continue to search for survivors.

Officials in Florida have come under fire as critics allege residents in some hard-hit areas did not receive enough advance warning to evacuate.

At least half of the deaths recorded so far are in Lee County, where Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Florida on Wednesday.

According to the BBC's US partner network CBS, the hurricane's death toll in Florida climbed to at least 94 on Monday afternoon. Another four deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina.

The Florida District Medical Examiners Commission, however, has put the death toll at 58. The figures differ as while local officials may report additional storm-related deaths, the medical examiner's officer is only attributing a death to the hurricane after an autopsy is performed.

The majority of the deaths - 54 - have been reported in Lee County, which includes the hard-hit areas Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Island, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference on Monday.

Mr Marceno said access to the Fort Myers beach area was being restricted to allow authorities to investigate deaths and to preserve potential crime scenes. He added that several arrests had been made after looting incidents were reported.

On Friday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis described the county as "ground zero" for the hurricane.

Confusion over death tolls is common in the wake of hurricanes. In 2020, for example, fewer than 20 deaths were reported from Hurricane Laura days after it made landfall in Louisiana - a figure which the National Hurricane Center later revised to 47.

While the death toll from Hurricane Ian already makes it one of the deadliest hurricanes in recent memory, it still pales in comparison to 2005's Hurricane Katrina, which killed over 1,800 people.

In the wake of the storm, officials in Lee County have faced questions about the timing of their evacuation order, which was issued on 27 September, less than 24 hours before Ian made landfall. Several other counties in the path of the incoming hurricane issued their own evacuation orders a day before,

Local officials, as well as Governor DeSantis, have defended Lee County's preparations for the hurricane.

"Everyone wants to focus on a plan that might have been done differently," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on Sunday. "I stand 100% with my county commissioners, my county manager. We did what we had to do at the exact same time. I wouldn't have changed anything."

A 2015 planning document on the official website of Lee County's government notes that "due to our large population and limited system, Southwest Florida is the hardest place in the country to evacuate in a disaster." The document adds that evacuation decision-making procedures consider "evacuation risks, the disruption to both the lives of our residents/visitors, businesses and the potential magnitude of the impending threat".

Damaged areas in Fort Myers, Florida
An aerial view of Fort Myers on 2 October

The death toll cited by Florida officials does not include at least 16 Cuban migrants who remain missing after their boat capsized off the state's coastline during the hurricane. Of the 27 people on board, nine were rescued by the US Coast Guard and two managed to swim ashore at Stock Island, near Key West, The bodies of two more who died have been recovered. The Coast Guard has suspended the search for those still missing.

Approximately 588,000 people remain without power across the state, according to data from poweroutage.us.

The utility company with the largest number of outages, Florida Power & Light Co, said that the majority of customers will have their power restored by 7 October, but that storm damage has made some properties "unable to safely accept power".

While officials are still assessing the damage caused by the hurricane across the state, experts have warned that the economic cost could ultimately rise to tens of billions of dollars. So far, insurers have reported about $1.44bn (£1.28bn) in preliminary claims.

A preliminary forecast from data firm Enki Research published on 1 October estimated that total damages will amount to at least $66bn, but could rise as high as $75bn.

US President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Wednesday, October 5, two days after a visit to Puerto Rico, which itself was struck by Hurricane Fiona just days before Ian hit Florida.

Latest Stories

  • Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

    FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane's remnants, now a nor'easter, weren't done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. Forecasters said the storm's onshore wind

  • Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina

    Florida's Lee County leads the death toll with at least 35 people who lost their lives due to the weather disaster

  • When are the £400 energy rebate and other cost-of-living payments due?

    All UK households will get a grant which will reduce energy bills by £400 from October.

  • 988: Why more people are using the national suicide and crisis lifeline — and what's next

    The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has seen a 45% increase in calls, texts and chats since launching this summer. Interim executive director April Naturale explains some of the reasons for the increase, and what the lifeline hopes to accomplish next.

  • Florida search and rescue efforts redoubled in aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian

    Search and rescue teams in Florida on Monday were doubling back to check on tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Gulf Coast after completing an initial search of the area that was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the United States. First responders have made a quick visit to about 45,000 homes and businesses after the Category 4 storm inundated homes and buildings with water or completely washed them away, Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's emergency management, said during a morning briefing.

  • Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan

    Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday before quickly weakening over western Mexico. Electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, close to where the hurricane hit. Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw.

  • Brittney Griner's Appeal Trial Set to Begin October 25 in Russian Court

    Griner was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison on August 4

  • Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 mln over crypto charge

    STORY: Kim Kardashian has been hit with a $1.26 million fine for unlawfully promoting a crypto token.U.S. regulators say she had posted an ad about EthereumMax on her Instagram without disclosing she had been paid $250,000 to do so.The social media post had a link to the EthereumMax website which had instructions for potential investors about how to buy the tokens.Under U.S. law, people who tout a certain stock or crypto security need to make it clear they're getting paid, how much, the source, and the nature of those payments.Regulators have been watching closely as digital assets have suffered wild swings this year, due to fears of recession, rising interest rates and geopolitical turmoil.Kardashian has agreed to pay up without admitting or denying the commission's findings.The influencer's lawyer said she's pleased to resolve the case and said that she fully cooperated with the SEC.

  • MLB power rankings: Braves sweep Mets to take over an NL East race for the history books

    Mets lose all three games in Atlanta to blow their season-long NL East.

  • UPDATE 3-Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83, officials defend response

    The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm. The death toll was expected to keep rising as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world. At least 85 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian crashed ashore Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour).

  • Florida Begins The Long Hurricane Ian Recovery, As Theme Parks Fully Reopen – Update

    UPDATE: Authorities have now upped the death toll from Hurricane Ian to more than 77, with an estimated 1,100 people rescued from flooding. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and officials warned that the death totals could rise as floodwaters recede in places littered with wrecked homes. EARLIER: Florida continued the grim task of digging out from Hurricane Ian […]

  • These $11 kitchen sink strainers are my no.1 cleaning hack as a new homeowner

    These affordable and effective sink strainers are a must have in every kitchen.

  • Experts: Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of a gas shortage

    Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments, the International Energy Agency said Monday, warning that European nations could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report that the European Union's 27 countries would need to reduce natural gas use by 13% over the winter in case of a complete Russian cutoff amid the war in U

  • The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic.

    The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic.

  • Two disturbances are in the Atlantic and a depression could form soon, forecasters say

    A pair of disturbances are in the Atlantic, and one has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression soon.

  • Almost 600,000 Florida power customers still in the dark, and some could be for another week. Live Ian updates.

    Water and electricity might not be restored to all the homes, businesses, schools and hospitals in Southwest Florida until Sunday. Updates.

  • Go Behind-the-Scenes from Austin City Limits Music Festival

    Live coverage of the first weekend of ACL (Oct. 7th - 9th) will air exclusively on our Twitch channel

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away dispute between Ukraine and Russian oil company

    With a backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Ukrainian government bid to avoid paying a $173 million judgment to Russian oil and gas company Tatneft as ordered by a Paris-based arbitration panel. The justices turned away Ukraine's appeal of a lower U.S. court's decision to affirm the judgment ordered by the arbitration panel established by the parties to consider Tatneft's accusations of Ukrainian wrongdoing over the handling of shares in an oil refinery. Ukraine has sought to overturn the award, which has been upheld in both foreign and U.S. courts.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.