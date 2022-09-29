Hurricane Ian will come to be known as 'The Big One' for southwest Florida. Here's why

JULIA JACOBO
·3 min read

Hurricane Ian culminated into the monstrous, devastating storm that meteorologists predicted that it would be.

Ian barreled into the southwest coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane before slowing to a crawl as it made its way across the peninsula, causing widespread destruction in its wake.

MORE: Hurricane Ian live updates: Deaths reported amid 'life-changing' storm

The storm will come to be known as "The Big One" in the Fort Myers area, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters in a news conference Wednesday as the hurricane continued its damage.

"The impacts of this storm are historic and the damage that was done has been historic," DeSantis said Thursday morning in his first address since the damage assessments in the southwest portion of the state began. "I think we’ve never seen a flood event like this, we’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude, and it hit an area where there’s a lot of people in a lot of those low lying areas."

PHOTO: A section of the damaged Sanibel Causeway seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
PHOTO: A section of the damaged Sanibel Causeway seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

When Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, an island off the coast of Fort Myers, just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, it brought 150 mph winds -- tying as the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ian then made a second landfall 90 minutes later, still as a Category storm with 145 mph winds, just south of Punta Gorda, near Pirate Harbor.

MORE: How animals at Florida zoos and wildlife sanctuaries are hunkering down for Hurricane Ian

The devastating wind gusts were widespread throughout the state.

Cape Coral saw winds at 140 mph, Port Charlotte at 132 mph, and Redfish Pass at 126 mph. In Tampa, about 100 miles away from the center of the storm as it made landfall, wind gusts topped 75 mph.

PHOTO: Damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Meyers Beach, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
PHOTO: Damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Meyers Beach, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Early Thursday, more than 2.3 million customers in the state were without power. In Lee County, nearly all residents were without power, emergency officials announced Thursday.

Storm surge records were set for both Fort Myers at 7 feet, and Naples, at 6 feet and rising, with locals reporting houses and cars floating in the influx of water.

MORE: Hurricane Ian: Why the Gulf Coast -- especially in Florida -- is so vulnerable to hurricanes, storm surge

The two-day rainfall totals for Orlando International Airport have already been broken, at 12.94 inches. The previous record was 10 inches.

Other significant totals included Union Park, at 16.69 inches, Lake Mary, at 16.14 inches and New Smyrna Beach, at 15.42 inches.

PHOTO: People embrace as they survey property damage from Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Fla. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
PHOTO: People embrace as they survey property damage from Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Fla. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Flash flood emergencies were reported at Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and the Ponce Inlet, where numerous water rescues were conducted following amounts of rain between 10 to 14 inches.

In Orlando, more than 250 water rescues were conducted as a result of the inland flooding, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Thursday. Reports for multiple fatalities in Charlotte and Volusia Counties were announced Thursday as well.

The hurricane was so severe and far-reaching that it caused a ripple effect of more than 2,000 flight cancellations on Wednesday. Widespread cancellations continued into Thursday as the storm system pushed along its path of destruction.

MORE: Sanibel Island, Lee County facing impacts from Hurricane Ian

After three landfalls -- one in Cuba and two in Florida -- Ian is expected to make a fourth landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the South Carolina coast.

After Ian exits into the Atlantic Ocean near Jacksonville as a tropical storm, it is expected to strengthen and be pushed back onto land along the South Carolina coast.

PHOTO: Damages boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
PHOTO: Damages boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

A hurricane warning was issued for the entire coast on Thursday morning, with storm surge on both the South Carolina and Georgia coasts.

In some areas, storm surge could be as high as 7 feet, according to the National Hurricane Center. The all-time record for storm surge in South Carolina is 9 feet, based on data from the National Hurricane Center.

The destruction from the monstrous storm is expected to continue into Friday.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul, Max Golembo and Samantha Wnek contributed to this report.

Hurricane Ian will come to be known as 'The Big One' for southwest Florida. Here's why originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe confessed it felt like he should be getting ready to drive home. The Maple Leafs head coach was speaking with reporters following Saturday afternoon's 4-1 victory over the Senators to open the NHL's exhibition schedule. The only problem? Toronto and Ottawa had another 60 minutes of hockey to go as part of a rare split-squad doubleheader. "It's strange … feels like 10 (p.m.) right now," Keefe, who arrived at Scotiabank Arena before dawn, said around 4 p.m. following Game 1

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0