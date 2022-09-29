Hurricane Ian: Cities flooded and power cut as storm crosses Florida

Fiona Nimoni - BBC News
·3 min read

One of the most dangerous storms to hit the US in years has left millions in Florida without power and floodwaters surging inland.

Hurricane Ian made landfall at around 15:10 local time (19:10 GMT) on Wednesday, smashing into the coast with wind speeds of 241km/h (150mph).

Dramatic scenes saw a hospital roof blown off, cars submerged and trees ripped out of the ground.

Ian has now been downgraded from a category four to a category one storm.

However, Floridians have been warned that the most dangerous 24 hours lay ahead and the mayor of Tampa has urged people to shelter in place through the night into Thursday morning.

"We are going to get the majority of the rain and the higher winds starting about 20:00, and they are going to last throughout the night," Jane Castor said during a Wednesday evening briefing.

In Lee County - the south-west region where Ian made landfall - police were prevented from responding to reports of looting at a petrol station because of the storm damage.

As a result, a curfew has been declared "until further notice".

Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais said that the Fort Myers community "has been - to some extent - decimated". According to news agency AFP, some neighbourhoods in the city of 80,000 had been left resembling lakes.

State Governor Ron DeSantis described Hurricane Ian as the "biggest flood event" south-west Florida had ever seen, and announced that 7,000 National Guard troops are ready to lead rescue operations in flood zones.

President Joe Biden will receive a briefing on Thursday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A flooded street in Fort Myers, Florida
A flooded street in Fort Myers, Florida

Hurricane Ian is now continuing to move north through Florida. Jacksonville International Airport, based in north-east Florida, cancelled all flights scheduled for Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ian is going at around eight miles per hour, and is forecast emerge into the Atlantic by Thursday morning.

It is expected to reach Georgia and South Carolina on Friday and will still be at hurricane strength when it does, the NHC said.

Virginia has also joined Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida by declaring a state of emergency.

Cuba's western coast was hit by Hurricane Ian on Tuesday. Power has now been restored in some areas after the island was plunged into a total blackout. Two people are understood to have been killed in Cuba and more than 20 Cuban migrants are believed to be missing at sea.

Predicted path of Hurricane Ian. Updated 27 September
Predicted path of Hurricane Ian. Updated 27 September
Banner saying 'Get in touch'
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

How have you been affected by Hurricane Ian? Share your story by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Latest Stories

  • Flooded homes, hospital damaged after Hurricane Ian wallops Florida: Live updates

    Parts of Florida's Gulf Coast saw major damage as Hurricane Ian swept through the state, damaging buildings and and flooding communities. Updates.

  • Debris From Buildings Destroyed by Hurricane Ian Float Through Fort Meyers

    Hurricane Ian battered Fort Myers Beach, Florida, bringing flooding, heavy rain, and strong winds to the area on September 28.Footage captured by Frank Loni shows debris from destroyed buildings floating near Estero Boulevard, as wild winds batter the area.The City of Fort Myers issued an emergency citywide 48-hours curfew for residents, visitors, and first responders.The National Hurricane Center said Ian made landfall at Cayo Costa on Wednesday afternoon as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Credit: Loni Architects via Storyful

  • Hurricane Ian, 11 p.m. advisory for Sept. 28, 2022

    According to the 11 p.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, traveling north/northeast at 8 mph.

  • Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband Dan Jewett

    Couple married in 2021 after Ms Scott divorced her first husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

  • Trump's high-profile deposition could be delayed because he's holed up at Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian batters Florida

    Trump is due to sit for a deposition in a lawsuit that accuses him of using "The Celebrity Apprentice" to promote a multi-level marketing scam.

  • Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida

    Citizen weather reporters are sharing their daring clips of Hurricane Ian on TikTok, transfixing millions of viewers

  • Florida Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped in Flooded Vehicle in Naples

    Naples firefighters waded through deep floodwater to rescue a woman trapped in her car on Wednesday, September 28, as Hurricane Ian pounded Florida’s west coast.Footage by Naples Fire-Rescue shows a firefighter breaking the rear passenger window and helping the person to safety.Collier County officials said on Wednesday night that half of the streets in Naples were “not passable” due to high water and tides might further raise the water level.Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with maximum wind speeds of 150 mph, but later weakened as it made its way to central Florida.Roughly 2.2 million Floridians were without power early Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us. Credit: Naples Fire-Rescue via Storyful

  • Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris' vaunted Yankees, AL record

    Aaron Judge is etching his name into baseball history.

  • Police seize waterfront home, Lamborghinis and millions of dollars in drugs bound for Alberta

    Fifteen people and a Calgary business have been charged following a cross-border, $55-million drug bust. It's believed they were bringing cocaine and methamphetamine produced by Mexican cartels to Alberta, says a police organization dedicated to serious and organized crime. Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said Wednesday the investigation started in 2020 and involved Calgary police, U.S. Homeland Security and officers in Niagara, Ont., Saskatchewan and Osoyoos, B.C. Fifteen people

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Carleton scores 19 points, Canada beats Japan to remain undefeated at FIBA World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Canada's women's basketball team continues to pick up steam at the FIBA World Cup. Bridget Carleton scored 19 points while Kayla Alexander grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Canadian women beat Japan 70-56 on Sunday to remain undefeated and clinch a berth in the quarterfinals. "That was a big game for us," Carleton said. "That’s a tough team, they’re hard to play against, they’re fast, they like to shoot the three-ball so it's a tough matchup, but definitely good to come away with

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a