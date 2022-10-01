Hurricane Ian: Bigotry couldn't beat this family - then came the storm

Kayla Epstein - BBC News
·6 min read

The Gavin family arrived on Sanibel over 100 years ago, one of the first two black families to settle on the idyllic island that dangles off the west coast of Florida like a fishing hook.

They have survived storms, discrimination and living costs that seem to get higher with each passing year.

But now, the Gavins' descendants have been driven off Sanibel by Hurricane Ian, which struck the small strip of land and the nearby coast with such ferocity this week that it put entire neighbourhoods underwater and cut power for over two million people. It's unclear when - or if - they'll ever be able to return.

Ahead of the hurricane, Oscar and Myra Jean Gavin, both in their 70s, packed up as many belongings as they could fit in their car and crossed the thin causeway that connects Sanibel to the mainland to ride out the storm in a friend's Fort Myers condominium.

Since then, their escape route has closed behind them: Ian pulverised the causeway, severing it from the mainland for the foreseeable future.

The bridge to Sanibel pummeled
Hurricane Ian pummeled the area and left the Sanibel Causeway wrecked

But a deeper link may have been harmed as well - one that ties the Gavin family to the history and culture of Sanibel.

"Our family has been a fixture of that community for a very long time," said their daughter, Phoebe. "The idea of losing that, is losing a huge part of who we are."

A century of history

The first Gavins, Hannah and Isaiah, arrived on the barrier island in 1917. They were one of two of the first black families to arrive, along with another surnamed Walker.

They were sharecroppers, and worked hard to find their footing there. "It was mostly dirt roads and farms," Phoebe said.

A generation later, the two families would merge when Edmond Gavin, Sr and Elnora Walker married. Edmond Sr developed a reputation as a skilled machinist, and one of his "contraptions" was put to work clearing trees after Hurricane Donna in 1960.

He and Elnora had 21 children, one of whom was Oscar, Phoebe's father. Many of the others also set down roots on Sanibel. Over the years, members of the family founded landscaping companies and owned restaurants.

Life was not, however, entirely idyllic. Sanibel, though a geographical paradise, wasn't immune to forces of racism and economic inequality that the rest of the country has grappled with for centuries.

Segregation, Jim Crow era - the "more challenging moments in American history" - those things "played out on Sanibel" too, said Phoebe.

Irving Gavin, another member of the sprawling family, recalled to the island's local newspaper in 2017 a time when his father was young. "He wasn't able to go sit down in a restaurant, he had to go to the back door and be served on Sanibel."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaAI9oxN0Ox/

For generations, "people really knew the Gavins because of their place and their history", said Phoebe, who lives in Washington, DC. (Her parents still are without power in Florida, and she declined an interview request on their behalf).

Family members have been profiled by the local press, which celebrated the Gavins' centennial in 2017. A plaque marks the spot where Phoebe's great-grandparents' house once stood, though "there's no reason to believe it's still there" after the storm, she said.

Before Ian arrived, larger forces have been challenging the family's continued presence there. What began as an agricultural island has, over the decades, morphed into a high-end waterfront community. Today, the island is 97% white and the median household income is $92,000.

Less than 2% of Sanibel's population is black.

Oscar owns a plumbing business and Myra Jean is a housekeeper. Fewer and fewer middle- and working-class residents like the Gavins are able to make ends meet, their daughter said.

"It has become basically unaffordable for most people. Housing prices are going up and up and up," she added. Phoebe estimated that somewhere between 20 and 30 family members still lived on the island.

Then Ian arrived.

A frantic search

Phoebe knew her parents had left Sanibel for Fort Myers ahead of the storm, and they had texted as they settled into their friends' apartment. But their trials did not end there.

Sanibel homes destroyed
Devastation on the island - home to 6,000 people

Hurricane Ian's eye soon bore down on the Fort Myers region, knocking out mobile phone service. When she hadn't heard from her parents, Phoebe turned to Twitter for help.

"Please help me find my parents," she tweeted Wednesday night, along with a map of their last known location. "If you have footage or have had people check in nearby, please help me."

Relief finally came on Thursday morning when her mother managed to make a spotty 30-second phone call from her husband's ancient Nokia flip phone. They were safe.

"I was able to hear that they were OK, that they were safe, they were uninjured," she told the BBC. "They had water. She said something about food, but I couldn't make it out." They've been able to text sporadically. With the power still out, the family is trying to maintain the trusty flip phone's battery as long as possible. The family friend will allow them to stay at the condominium for as long as they need.

As for the other family members who live on Sanibel, Phoebe believes they left safely before the storm.

Other residents who did remain on the island woke up Thursday to find their community upended. Videos of the destroyed bridge went viral. The Coast Guard was rescuing people by airlift.

"It's total devastation," one resident, Kim Carman, told CNN. "I never dreamed I'd see anything like this in my lifetime. Especially on Sanibel. You look at it and it does not look real, it is just so overwhelming."

Now, the long road to recovery begins. Like others who left Sanibel, the Gavins don't know when or if they will return.

"Obviously the psychological trauma of going through something like this is always difficult," Phoebe said. "The aspect we will have to deal with is losing a part of our identity as well."

Phoebe also feared that most of the resources for rebuilding would go to wealthier Sanibel residents, and that the loss of tourism would harm working class people who made their livings in the industry.

But for now, she was happy her parents were safe, and looked forward to reuniting with them soon.

"My parents might be homeless, but they aren't houseless," Phoebe tweeted, along with a video of her and her mother. "We will dance again soon, mama."

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Newcomer Otto Porter Jr. happy to be another veteran voice for talented young Raptors

    VICTORIA — When Otto Porter Jr. was considering an offer from the Toronto Raptors, he didn't have to look far for a scouting report. "First thing he did (was call me)," Thaddeus Young said. "He said ‘Yo, Toronto's calling me, what's up?'" Porter and Young were teammates for parts of two seasons from 2019 to '21 with the Chicago Bulls, and remained friends. "I said 'Come on through, come on through, we're family over here,'" Young told Porter. "'Just come on through, sign the deal and let's go, w

  • Hockey culture suffers from a 'systemic problem' of sexual violence, minister says

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing. Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge says there's a "systemic problem" of sexual violence and toxic masculinity in Canada's hockey culture that Hockey Canada has failed to change. Her comment was a response to a Fifth Estate investigation that identified at least 15 group sexual assault cases involving junior hockey players investigated by police since 1989 — half of which surfaced in the past decade. At least 50 players ha

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Canadian men to play upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in Edmonton

    Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November. Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, in partnership with Explore Edmonton and the city of Edmonton, made the announcement Tuesday. The Canadian men's team is set to face Venezuela on Nov. 10 and then take on Panama on Nov. 13 in the fifth window looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In the previous window, Canada stayed undefeated — the only team in the Americas group to d

  • New coach, old captain: Bruins hoping for another run at Cup

    BOSTON (AP) — For one day, they were all in the building: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask and other members of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. What Boston fans can expect to see on the ice this season will be much different. Marchand, the team’s No. 1 scorer last season, will miss the first six weeks recovering from hip surgery. Rask returned only to watch Chara sign a ceremonial contract before joining him in retirement. Bergeron spent most of the summe

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walk-off win vs. Yankees: 'This is my house'

    Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.