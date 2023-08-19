Hurricane Hilary Headed For Southwest with Residents Bracing For 'Catastrophic and Life-Threatening Flooding'

The Category 3 hurricane is “expected to weaken to a tropical storm" before it moves reaches the Southwest Sunday afternoon through early Monday

Residents of the Southwest U.S. should prepare for “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” as Hurricane Hilary heads north from the Baja California Peninsula over the weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest public advisory on Saturday, the Category 3 hurricane is “expected to accelerate” upon its northbound trajectory Sunday afternoon through early Monday.

However, Hurricane Hilary is also “expected to weaken to a tropical storm” before it moves into the Southwest regions.

If this happens, it will be the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939.

Once there, the hurricane will reach maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, with one or two tornadoes to form on Sunday across the lower Colorado River Valley, the Mojave Desert and Imperial Valley regions.

The most recent report finds that Puerto Cortés, off the north Caribbean coast of Honduras, experienced a sustained wind of 46 mph and a gust of 61 mph. Hurricane and tropical storm wind conditions are expected to hit the aforementioned areas Saturday.

A total rainfall of three to six inches and a maximum of 10 inches in isolated regions across southern California and southern Nevada is also expected.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts “dangerous to catastrophic flooding,” with some areas expected to experience “localized, some significant flash flooding” with one to three inches.

“Preparations for the impacts of flooding from rainfall should be completed as soon as possible, as heavy rain will increase ahead of the center on Saturday,” the National Hurricane Center said in a separate advisory with key messages about Hurricane Hilary on Saturday.



The center also predicts in its most recent public advisory that “a dangerous storm surge is likely to produce coastal flooding,” along with “large and destructive waves” Sunday through early Monday. The resulting swells are “likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings are currently in effect for the Baja California Peninsula regions, and the Southwest will most likely follow suit.

In fact, the National Weather Service has already issued southern California’s first-ever tropical storm watch, according to CBS News.

CNN reported that President Joe Biden said at a news conference on Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has dispatched personnel and supplies in preparation for southern California and other areas to be affected as necessary in response to Hurricane Hilary.



