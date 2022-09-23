A hurricane warning is in effect in Bermuda as Fiona, now a Category 3 hurricane, pummels the island with intense winds Friday morning.

About 70% of Bermuda is waking up without power, according to the local power company.

Getting stronger at 7:45

Conditions on the island will improve later in the morning and tropical storm conditions will be gone by the afternoon.

PHOTO: Increasing wind pushes waves towards the south shore before the arrival of Hurricane Fiona in Bermuda, Sept. 22, 2022. (Nicola Muirhead/Reuters)

Next, Fiona takes aim at Canada, where residents are bracing for what could be one of the nation's strongest storms ever.

Fiona is forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia Saturday morning, bringing strong, gusty winds to Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and New Brunswick.

Rare hurricane warnings are in effect for Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Significant storm surge is expected.

The biggest impact in the United States will be high winds gusting up to 55 mph in Maine on Saturday and an increased threat of rip currents, with 10-feet waves, along the East Coast.

ABC News' Chris Donato, Riley Winch and Max Golembo contributed to this report.

Hurricane Fiona pummels Bermuda, 70% of island without power originally appeared on abcnews.go.com