Fiona threatens to become Category 4 storm; 'Big part' of Puerto Rico will have power soon, officials say: Updates

John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Hurricane Fiona grew more powerful Tuesday as it rolled past Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after pounding the islands with up to 30 inches of rain, triggering overwhelming flooding, mudslides, and destruction.

The storm reached the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 hurricane, blasting the British territory of about 40,000 people with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas as the archipelago braced for a storm surge of 5 to 8 feet.

Early Wednesday, the storm threatened to strengthen into a Category 4 storm as it lashed the Turks and Caicos Islands and was forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week.

About 80% of Puerto Rico remained without power early Tuesday, more than 24 hours after the storm shut down the island's entire electrical system, though officials said they were making progress restoring parts of it. Water service was cut to more than 837,000 customers – two-thirds of the total on the island, officials said.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and power distribution company LUMA Energy both said a "big part'' of the island would have electricity back by Wednesday, the newspaper El Nuevo Día reported. Pierluisi allowed for the possibility it might take until the weekend.

The governor also requested a major disaster declaration, which if granted would free up federal funds for public and individual assistance. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would urge the federal government to cover 100% of disaster response costs as part of that declaration, instead of the usual 75%.

In the Dominican Republic, more than 1 million people were without running water and 700,000 homes and businesses were without power, the national Emergency Operations Center said.

At least three deaths were reported, two in Puerto Rico and one in the Dominican Republic.

IMAGES: Hurricane Fiona floods homes, streets in Puerto Rico

HOW TO HELP: A look at mutual aid, nonprofits to help support Puerto Ricans

Developments:

More rain was forecast through the week in parts of Puerto Rico, and conditions were not expected to significantly improve. "Catastrophic and life-threatening flash, urban, and moderate to major river flooding, as well as mudslides, are likely for southern and eastern Puerto Rico through Tuesday due the rainfall from Hurricane Fiona," the National Weather Service warned.

Thousands have been displaced as Puerto Rican authorities said at least 2,300 people and 250 pets were in shelters across the island.

In Grand Turk, hurricane conditions were slamming the capital of the small British territory of the Turks and Caicos Islands. The government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas.

For the U.S. mainland, forecasters say the hurricane is not expected to threaten the United States.

Here's what we know:

Hurricane Fiona threatens to strengthen into a Category 4

Late Tuesday night, Fiona was centered about 95 miles north of North Caicos Island, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 30 miles from the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and was moving north at 8 mph, according to the Hurricane Center, which said the storm was likely to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Bermuda on Friday.

FEMA tries to rectify mistakes from Maria

The head of FEMA said Tuesday the agency will be sending “hundreds of additional staff’’ to Puerto Rico in the coming days, besides the 1,000-plus already in the island responding to Hurricane Fiona – about 700 of whom had been aiding recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria, which struck with devastating force exactly five years ago.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is among those who have recently traveled to the U.S. territory, arriving Tuesday to assess the damage and figure out what other resources might be needed.

Criswell said in a statement that FEMA intends to “place staff in each of the impacted communities to supplement our already vast footprint.’’

That stands in stark contrast to 2017, when FEMA’s response to Maria’s impact on Puerto Rico was widely criticized, leading the agency to acknowledge mistakes in organization, preparedness and staffing in an internal report the next year.

The agency said it has increased the number of its warehouses in Puerto Rico from one to four and boosted supplies of meals and water tenfold.

“FEMA’s very well positioned for this response,’’ said Keith Turi, assistant administrator for recovery. “We’ve made a lot of progress in planning and preparedness with our partners in Puerto Rico and the municipalities in the last five years.’’

Early toll in Dominican Republic: 1 dead, 12,000 displaced

More than 1,000 residents of the Dominican Republic were living in shelters Tuesday after Fiona tore through the country. More than 1 million of the nation's almost 12 million people were without running water, and more than 700,000 homes and businesses were without power, the national Emergency Operations Center said.

One death was reported, 12,485 people were displaced, 3,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, and four bridges collapsed.

Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the organization, told Dominican Today that Isidro Odalis Smith, 68, was crushed by a falling tree in the northern town of Nagua in Maria Trinidad Sanchez province.

President Luis Abinader pledged to restore drinking water and electrical service to communities "as soon as possible." He said authorities would need several days to assess the damage.

Officials closed ports and beaches and told most people to stay home from work. The hurricane left several highways blocked, and a tourist pier in the town of Miches was severely damaged by high waves. At least four international airports were closed, officials said.

How you can help

Advocates stresses the importance of supporting local organizations and grassroots mutual aid groups providing on-the-ground relief to communities in Puerto Rico. Multiple organizations are providing crucial aid such as solar lights, generators, supplies and food.

To help Puerto Ricans and others in the Caribbean recover, here's a list of some nonprofits and mutual aid funds you can support.

More rain for overwhelmed Puerto Rico

The National Weather Service warned of another 1 to 4 inches of rain for much of Puerto Rico into Wednesday morning. Storm totals have reached 12 to 20 inches in most areas, but some locations have seen up to 35 inches.

"Localized additional flash and urban flooding is possible in southern portions of Puerto Rico," the weather service said.

National Guard Brig. Gen. Narciso Cruz put the flooding in perspective by comparing it to the massive amount of water Category 4 Hurricane Maria brought five years ago Tuesday.

“There were communities that flooded in the storm that didn’t flood under Maria,” Cruz said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 storm Sunday afternoon on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, then made landfall again early Monday on the Dominican Republic's east coast.

2,500 affected in coastal Salinas

In hard-hit Salinas, a municipality of about 30,000 people on the southern coast of Puerto Rico, Mayor Karilyn Bonilla estimated 2,500 people had their homes swamped. The National Guard led a team of responders in more than 500 water rescues, and Bonilla expressed gratitude for lifesaving efforts "that put their own at risk."

“We had to do a titanic operation to rescue people who were in areas completely flooded," Bonilla said. "Refugees tell us that they have been living in some communities for 60 years and an event of this magnitude had never happened."

Minerva Monge, 70, was rescued with her husband by the National Guard after water in their home reached their knees.

"What I hope is that everything calms down, the place dries up and we can return," she said.

Biden promises more federal aid

AccuWeather estimated the economic impact on the island from Fiona at about $10 billion. President Joe Biden, who has declared a state of emergency to release federal aid, said he spoke with Gov. Pedro Pierluisi late Monday. Biden promised to increase support "substantially" in the coming days.

"Jill and I are keeping the people of Puerto Rico in our prayers as Hurricane Fiona passes over your beautiful island," Biden tweeted. "We are here for you, and we will get through this together."

Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricane Maria 5 years ago

Fiona struck Puerto Rico almost five years to the day after Hurricane Maria slammed the island on Sept. 20, 2017, with wind speeds of up to 155 mph – just 2 mph short of a Category 5 storm.

Maria caused nearly 3,000 deaths, destroyed the power grid and devastated tens of thousands of homes – about 3,000 of which remain covered by tarps.

Bridge built after Maria swept away by Fiona

The destruction wrought across the island by Fiona included a temporary bridge in the city of Utuado that was built after Hurricane Maria. The bridge over the Guanica River in the central mountain region was swept away by floodwaters Sunday when Fiona made landfall.

U.S. House Delegate Roberto Lefranc Fortuño posted video of the bridge, known as PR-123, tearing apart and washing away. People can be heard screaming amid the clattering of metal as a man stands with his hands on his head in disbelief.

IN MEXICO: Major earthquake strikes on Sept. 19 for third time since 1985

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fiona update: Gov. says 'big part' of Puerto Rico will have power soon

Latest Stories

  • Work Continues on Byzantine Mosaic Discovered by Palestinian Farmer in Gaza

    Archaeological work was continuing at the site in Gaza where a Byzantine mosaic was discovered, the Palestinian antiquities ministry said on September 17.The mosaic, which was discovered by Salman al-Nabaheen while planting an olive tree, has been cleaned, revealing colorful artwork of birds and other animals.This new footage shows the mosaic in all its glory, with close-up shots of the intricate artwork. The footage captures the detailed mosaic in its newly cleaned state, featuring colorful depictions of animals, plants, and geometric patterns.“This provides us with historical information and details about the ancient civilizations and anthropology in Gaza, the historical and economic relations with the ancient regional environment, and the status of Palestine across the world,” the ministry said.The ministry of tourism and antiquities also said that along with the mosaics, the discovery included evidence of the ancient walls, pottery, and glass bottles.The mosaic is thought to date back to some time between the 5th and 7th centuries. Credit: Nedal Alhajahmed via Storyful

  • L.A. County remains dry, most of Southern California avoids Northern California storm system

    The storm system from Northern California hit the Central Coast, but most of Southern California hasn't seen much rain, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Italy's right-wing bloc set for election win

    STORY: Italy is going to the polls on Sunday (September 25) after Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government was brought down by party infighting in July. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming elections. Who are the main parties and personalities?Polls have consistently shown the country's right-wing bloc will win a majority in both houses of parliament. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, is seen as frontrunner to become the nation's first female prime minister. The former far-right activist from Rome has energized her party, which is set to see its share of the vote leap to around 25% from only 4% at the last election in 2018. Her party is widely expected to emerge as Italy's largest single party at Sunday's vote and lead an alliance of right-wing parties to a comfortable victory. The conservative bloc also includes the League party, led by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. Salvini is the abrasive former interior minister, who takes a hard line on immigration. In recent months, he has been eclipsed by Meloni. Berlusconi, who will turn 86 four days after the election, has shrugged off old age, ill-health, sex scandals and a criminal conviction. The four-times prime minister is battling for a central role after the vote, even if his party is the junior partner now among its three main parties. Italy's electoral system favors groups able to form broad alliances, likely amplifying the right-wing bloc's victory. The right has also been helped by divisions in the center-left...There, attempts to form a broad electoral alliance by the main Democratic Party, led by former prime minister Enrico Letta, fell apart.That leaves three main groups fighting for votes - the PD and its allies, the centrist Azione party and its Italia Viva partner, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.Led by Giuseppe Conte, the 5-start Movement withdrew support for Draghi's government in July, sparking divisions that led to this early election. His strategy has in part been vindicated by an improvement in 5-Star's poll standings, but the party still faces a spell in opposition.And what are the main issues for voters? As in other European countries, the cost of living crisis has overshadowed other concerns such as immigration, crime and public services. The conservative alliance has called for tax cuts across the board to help Italians cope with rising prices.The Democratic Party wants tax reductions to be more targeted towards lower income groups. Meloni has repeatedly voiced her support for Western policy against Russia after it invaded Ukraine. But League leader Matteo Salvini has called for the European Union to shield Italians from the economic side-effects of sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion. Polls are open from 0700 local time on Sunday.

  • Polluters must pay, says UN chief, urges taxes to help climate victims

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged rich countries to tax windfall profits of fossil fuel companies and use that money to help countries harmed by the climate crisis and people who are struggling with rising food and energy prices. Addressing world leaders at the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, the climate activist secretary-general stepped up his attacks on oil and gas companies, which have seen their profits explode by tens of billions of dollars this year.

  • Hurricane Fiona is a harbinger of climate future

    For the second time in five years, Puerto Rico has been blasted with a massive hurricane, causing widespread flooding and power outages, and the increasing severity of these storms is caused by climate change, according to studies.

  • Fallon Jokes That Trump Mourned Queen Elizabeth II by Going to Burger King

    The host of “The Tonight Show” also ribbed on Biden’s “60 Minutes” interview Monday

  • Hurricane Fiona: Three dead as intensifying hurricane nears Turks and Caicos Islands

    An intensifying Hurricane Fiona is churning towards the Turks and Caicos Islands and has strengthened into a category three storm, prompting the government to impose a curfew. Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 110mph on Monday night, making it a category two storm. Forecasters said on Tuesday it had become the first "major hurricane" of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, a category three storm, which has sustained winds of 111-129mph and can cause devastating damage.

  • 'A brazen scheme of staggering proportions'

    Feds say 47 people charged in $250 million pandemic aid scheme used money for luxury items instead of food for needy kids. It's Tuesday's news.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.