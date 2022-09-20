Hurricane Fiona floods homes, streets in Puerto Rico: See the people and places impacted
Dramatic images of homes underwater, water rushing through the streets, mudslides and “catastrophic” flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona – which made landfall Monday in the Dominican Republic and continues to slam Puerto Rico – show the “life-threatening” conditions on an island still wrought by Hurricane Maria's impact from five years ago.
More than 1,000 water rescues were done in the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people and more were underway, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said. Up to 30 inches of rain was predicted to hit the area by late Monday, AccuWeather reported.
It could take several days to fully restore power after outages swept across the island. Nearly 800,000 customers were without drinking water as of Monday.
Authorities had reported two deaths in Puerto Rico and one in the Dominican Republic as of Monday.
Millions of Puerto Ricans and Dominicans remained in the dark or surrounded by floodwater on Monday as Hurricane Fiona raked through the islands, taking homes, piers, a bridge and power lines down with it and killing at least four people.
STORY: The entire island of Puerto Rico was without power on Sunday as Hurricane Fiona made landfall and threatened to cause "catastrophic flooding" and landslides.Puerto Rico's governor Pedro Pierluisi:"Because of the storm's size, this storm will impact all of Puerto Rico. The flood warning for all of Puerto Rico is extended until Monday.”The storm knocked out the territory's power grid -- which remains fragile after Hurricane Maria caused the largest blackout in U.S. history in 2017.(Estefani Lee, Resident of Ponce)“I think we have learned a lot from the last time, we didn’t prepare because we thought nothing bad would happen, and look what happened. So this is why we really prepared this time and bought a power generator."The storm made landfall with maximum sustained winds of over 85 miles per hour -- according to the National Hurricane Centre.U.S. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency Sunday.The move authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief.Authorities have opened up more than 100 shelters and are urging people to take cover.The storm is already being blamed for at least one death.Puerto Rico's ports have been closed and flights out of the main airport canceled. Torrential rains and mudslides were also forecast for the Dominican Republic as the storm progresses northwest, with the Turks and Caicos Islands likely facing tropical storm conditions on Tuesday.
H urricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic on Monday and Puerto Rico braced for another day of heavy rainfall and life-threatening flooding, a U.S. government agency said, one day after the island was hit by a widespread power outage. The Dominican Republic is being battered with "extremely heavy rainfall" and winds as strong as 90 miles per hour, Eric Blake of the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, as storm conditions in Puerto Rico begin to subside.
