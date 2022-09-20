Hurricane Fiona expected to change track and impact Atlantic Canada this weekend

·1 min read

HALIFAX — The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Fiona, currently a Category 3 hurricane, is expected to hit Atlantic Canada this weekend.

The centre says in a statement today that Fiona is expected to become a "a large and potent" post-tropical storm by Saturday and affect land areas in the Maritimes.

Fiona's track remains uncertain, but the hurricane centre says its impact will be very broad.

The statement applies to eastern New Brunswick, stretching from the Chaleur region to Moncton and the southeast and covers most of Nova Scotia.

The centre says Fiona is also expected to affect Prince Edward Island and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine in Quebec before reaching Newfoundland.

Fiona caused devastation in Puerto Rico this past weekend and hit the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

