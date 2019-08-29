Hurricane Dorian: Florida State, Gulf Coast leagues cancel weekend games, postseason

Hurricane Dorian has ended the season for two Florida-based minor leagues.

The Florida State League and Gulf Coast League both announced they are canceling their final weekend of games and the postseason because of the approaching storm.

The Florida State League is for Class A-Advanced teams, while the GCL is a rookie-level league for mostly first-year pro players.

"This was a tough decision to make," Florida State League President Ken Carson said in a statement. "The safety of our players, staff, umpires and fans are top priority to us. Team travel is also a great concern during hurricanes."

Tim Brunswick, Minor League Baseball's senior vice president of baseball and business operations, said in a statement released Wednesday that the GCL made the decision because safety "is our top priority."

"In an effort to ensure that all players, coaches and staff members have a chance to evacuate and prepare for the storm, we have decided to cancel the final two regular season games, as well as the playoffs," Brunswick said.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 or 4 hurricane and will likely make landfall early Monday somewhere between Florida and southeastern Georgia. Of course, tropical-storm force winds will arrive well before then in Florida.

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Saturday evening or Saturday night. Now is the time to begin thinking about what kinds of preparations you might need to make over the next couple of days. https://t.co/yChCF6oWL9 pic.twitter.com/sY8jyYVaxz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

Earlier Thursday, officials announced that Saturday's Boise State-Florida State football game, scheduled to be played in Jacksonville, has been moved to Tallahassee because of the storm.