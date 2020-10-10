Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

The hurricane made landfall near the city of Creole in Louisiana

Hurricane Delta has made landfall in the US state of Louisiana, which is still recovering from the damage caused by a previous hurricane in August.

This is the 10th named storm to make US landfall so far this year, breaking a record that has stood since 1916.

Delta hit Creole, Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane at 18:00 local time (00:00 BST) on Friday, with winds of 100 mph (155 km/h).

It weakened to a Category 1 as it moved inland, causing widespread power cuts.

Delta is now moving across central and north-eastern Louisiana, and will cross into northern Mississippi and the Tennessee Valley on Saturday.

"Rapid weakening is expected overnight and Saturday," the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. "Delta is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm tonight and to a tropical depression on Saturday."

The NHC also previously warned of life-threatening storm surges and strong winds.

View photos Many residents left home in order to avoid the hurricane's path More

Schools and government offices shut their doors and officials in a dozen parishes called for evacuations.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards previously said that 2,400 National Guard personnel were being mobilised to help the state's residents.

Many people left their homes to try to get out of the storm's path.

Parts of the state were already severely storm-damaged from the more powerful Category 4 Hurricane Laura, which ripped through homes and uprooted trees when it hit on 20 August.

More than 6,000 people are still displaced and living in temporary accommodation, such as hotels, after their homes were destroyed.

Streets in cities such as Lake Charles, which was particularly badly-hit by Hurricane Laura, remain littered with debris.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter told Reuters news agency that Hurricane Laura "is still very fresh and very raw, and I think that had something to do with more people evacuating for Delta".

"In this community, there are a lot of homes that were damaged and so a lot of people are concerned about staying in that structure again," he added.

Governor Edwards also previously warned that although Delta was less strong than Laura, it could sweep up debris from the previous hurricane and hurl it like missiles.