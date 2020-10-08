Hurricane Delta: Louisiana governor warns residents to 'prepare now and have your emergency plans in place'

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is urging residents to prepare for the imminent arrival of Hurricane Delta. Mr Bel Edwards sent out texts and made telephone calls to warn residents that their window for preparations is closing quickly.

Much of the state is currently under tropical storm or hurricane watches. Messages sent from state officials are urging residents to "prepare now and have your emergency plans in place."

Hurricane Delta is currently a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105mph (169kph).

Collin Arnold, New Orleans' Homeland Security Director, told 4WWL News that the storm's pace would likely keep it from becoming powerful enough to warrant evacuations in the city.

However, the city may order evacuations of low-lying areas near the city's levees if storm data changes between now and the hurricane's landfall.