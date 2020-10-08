Hurricane Delta gains category 2 strength in Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - Hurricane Delta has re-strengthened into a category 2 storm as it swirls in the Gulf of Mexico, and could move inland in the U.S. Gulf coast by Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Now about 485 miles (780 km) south-southeast of Cameron Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles (155 km) per hour, the hurricane will move over the central Gulf of Mexico later on Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.





