2020 is the most active hurricane season on record. What does the climate crisis have to do with it?

A couple rides a motorcycle along a flooded street after the passing of Hurricane Delta in Tizimin, Mexico, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 (AP)

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall on Friday evening in southwest Louisiana, an area still recovering from another devastating storm, Laura, about six weeks ago.

Delta is currently at Category-3 strength with top winds of 120 mph (195 kph). Even if it drops to a still-dangerous Cat-2, it could bring a huge storm surge, the National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

It’s the latest major storm in the second-most active Atlantic season on record, marked by rapidly-intensifying hurricanes in which scientists indicate the fingerprint of the climate crisis.

Delta is the 25th named storm in the Atlantic this year, with a title plucked from the Greek alphabet after scientists ran out of traditional names.

“There were 28 named storms in 2005," University of Colorado weather data scientist Sam Lillo told The Independent. “2020 is outpacing that by almost a month, so I think there’s a good chance of breaking that record.”

Before it slammed into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday and lost some strength, Delta set a record: Going from an unnamed 35mph (56 kph) tropical depression to a huge 140 mph (225 kph) beast.

“In the Atlantic, this is the fastest that a storm has gone from tropical depression to a Category-4 hurricane in 36 hours,” Lillo said.

Storms have more frequently whipped up into major hurricanes in recent decades. Scientists have created a threshold for this dangerous rapid intensification, listed by the National Hurricane Center as a storm increasing at least 35 mph (56 kph) in wind speed in a 24-hour period.

But, as Lillo points out, Delta blasted past that threshold. “It increased by 75mph in 24 hours."

Still more than 100 miles from the coast, and expected to make landfall this evening, tropical storm conditions are already spreading onto the coast.

Find and follow the local NWS forecast offices supporting operations for Hurricane #Delta at https://t.co/GWrG0hTRHN pic.twitter.com/NAdlxOTkhC

— National Weather Service (@NWS) October 9, 2020

Although it’s a monster storm, Delta is not alone this year in breaching the threshold. Hurricanes Hannah, Laura, Sally and Teddy have also done so. Tropical Storm Gamma did it earlier this week.

When these types of hurricanes happen more regularly, the consequences are potentially lethal.

“If you go to bed and there’s a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico and you wake up the next morning with a Category 4 about to make landfall, there’s no time to evacuate. It’s a very worrying trend,” MIT hurricane scientist, Dr Kerry Emanuel, told the Associated Press.

A study in the journal, Nature, from a team at Princeton University last year found that since 1982, the number of rapidly-intensifying storms in the Atlantic nearly doubled.

The researchers’ results suggested “a detectable increase of Atlantic intensification rates with a positive contribution from anthropogenic forcing". In other words, human-driven climate change.

The study also noted there was “a need for more reliable data before detecting a robust trend at the global scale”.

Dr Tom Knutson, research meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Lab and a co-author of the study, cautioned that studying hurricanes in the Atlantic is a “tricky business”.

He pointed to the fact that reliable evidence only goes back to around 1980, when satellite data began to be used, along with the amount of variability from decade to decade in the Atlantic.

“There is this waxing and waning in the Atlantic,” Dr Knutson told The Independent. “We may be seeing one of these upward jogs since the 1980s but we’re not sure that it’s part of any long-term trend [in hurricanes]."

He added: "Nonetheless, it seems unusual compared to what’s expected from natural variability alone. We also expect that greenhouse warming should lead to some increase in that type of behaviour.”

Dr Jim Kossin, a NOAA climate and hurricane scientist who was also part of the study, told AP that two factors affected the strength of storms.

Ocean warming - caused by bodies of waters absorbing most of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions - and the type and direction of winds high up, that can either weaken hurricanes or power them.

In the day-to-day fluctuations of individual storms, the wind issue is important but over the decades that the Princeton team studied, water temperature was a far bigger factor.

