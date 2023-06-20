Tropical Storm Bret to move through Leeward Islands later this week

Tropical Storm Bret is no longer forecast to strengthen into a hurricane, and is instead expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves through the Leeward Islands Thursday night.

St. Lucia will likely bear the brunt of the storm, with heavy rain and wind in the forecast.

PHOTO: Tropics update weather graphic (ABC News)

Behind Bret is another system that has a 80% chance of strengthening to a named storm, which would be Cindy.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting up to 17 named storms and nine hurricanes this year.

