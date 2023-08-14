Hurricane center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic. What the forecast says

The National Hurricane Center on Sunday night began tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

Here are the details from the center’s 8 p.m. advisory:

Where is the first disturbance? Where is it heading?

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in a few days over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa.

Some slow development of this system is possible later this week as it moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: low, 20%.

What about the second system?

Another area of low pressure could develop by the middle to latter portion of this week over the east-central tropical Atlantic, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Some slow development of this system is also possible as it moves west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: low, 20%.

Will either affect Florida?

It’s too early to tell whether the two systems will have any impact on the Sunshine State.