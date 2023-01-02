Hurricane Alice's adventures in the Caribbean as it became the 2nd Alice of '54

Hurricane Alice could be a little bit trippy because there were two storms named Alice in 1954. The first storm was Hurricane Alice in June 1954, "Alice 2" only reached tropical cyclone status that calendar year.

On Jan. 2, Alice went from tropical cyclone to hurricane status. Alice developed on Dec. 30, 1954, from a low-pressure trough in the Atlantic. This is the only Atlantic hurricane that spanned two calendar years.

Alice brought some heavy rainfall and moderately strong winds, reaching peak gusts of 150 km/h. across several islands along its path.

Saba and Anguilla were the most impacted areas, with US$623,500 (1955) worth of damages.

Map plotting the track and the intensity of the storm, according to the Saffir–Simpson scale. (NASA/Wikipedia)

Alice formed later in the calendar than any other Atlantic tropical cyclone, even beating Tropical Storm Zeta from 2005 by six hours. Though in 1954, 44 hurricanes were tracked by reports from ships and islands, as they didn't have the modern convenience of satellites.

There were no reports of any deaths, of people, nor rabbits.

