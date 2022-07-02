Hurrah! The fresh hopes of Wimbledon have arrived

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Shute
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Heather Watson
    Heather Watson
    British female tennis player
  • Katie Boulter
    British female tennis player
  • Cameron Norrie
    Cameron Norrie
    British tennis player
Katie Boulter beat former world number one Karolína Plíšková - Heathcliff O'Malley
Katie Boulter beat former world number one Karolína Plíšková - Heathcliff O'Malley

For a while, this year’s Wimbledon was beginning to look a little bleak - what with Emma Raducanu knocked out and Andy Murray and his bionic hip faltering in the second round to American slugger John Isner. And that, it seemed, was that: our two past Grand Slam winners gone, and the 9th seed Cameron Norrie the nation’s sole focus. Many feared we were doomed to fixate upon the machinations of the Centre Court roof until Wimbledon drew to a merciful close.

But then out of nowhere emerged a hitherto little-known 25-year-old from Leicestershire called Katie Boulter who pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, beating the former world number one and last year’s runner-up Karolína Plíšková. Boulter, a 5ft11ins wildcard ranked 118th in the world, came back from a set down to demolish her Czech rival. Wimbledon surged with fresh hope.

That wasn’t our only reason to keep tuning in. On Friday, Guernsey-born Heather Watson smashed her way into the final 16 for the first time in her career. The 30-year-old - who won the mixed doubles title in 2016 but has struggled in her singles career - had again seemed destined to fall at the first week hurdle, having previously reached the third round three times. She had slipped to 121st in the world rankings and this year marks her 12th Wimbledon.

Yet she saw off Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in two sets to earn her place in Wimbledon’s coveted second week. It was the dream end to a tricky few days that had seen her forced to play singles on each day of the first five, after her late-scheduled matches kept being stopped due to failing light. “They're trying to kill me,” she joked about Wimbledon’s bosses, after she had to return to court after just four hours sleep to play Juvan.

Boulter has had a rather more sombre week. In her post-match interview on Thursday, she dedicated her triumph to her beloved grandmother, Jill, a regional tennis champion who had passed away just two days previously. Her family had not broken the news to Boulter until after her first round victory. Mary Berry, who was in the royal box, wiped away a tear.

Boulter’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Australian Alex De Minaur, made it through to the third round on the same day. When interviewed on court following his victory (ironically over British hopeful Jack Draper) the 19th seed heaped praise on his girlfriend, saying: “Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today?”

If it sounds like the making of a film script, well it’s already been done. The questionable 2004 romcom, Wimbledon, starring Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst, tells the story of a journeyman British tennis player who falls in love with a fellow pro and triumphs in the final. What Hollywood misunderstands, though, is that we don’t actually need our tennis heroes to win; just to offer a glimmer of hope.

Perhaps it is the fact that the tournament always coincides with the time of year when the nascent summer seems to peter out into perma-drizzle. Or that come July one begins to hear the first murmurings that half the year has already passed. Wimbledon is crucial for our collective national psyche – so long as we have a stake in the game.

Boulter grew up in the Leicestershire village of Woodhouse Eaves (she still lives in the county), where she started playing aged four, against her older brother James. Her grandfather, Brian - who was in the stands to watch her victory - is an inventor who made his name developing anti-theft tags used in clothing stores. “He is literally my idol,” Boulter recently said.

Her mother, Sue, is a former junior GB international who twice captained Leicestershire to the County Cup before becoming a coach. “When Katie was tiny, she would be waiting at the side of the court while I was coaching, desperate to have a go,” recalls Sue, who is divorced from Boulter’s father, David.

She won the first tournament she ever entered: the Leicestershire under 10s when she was five. At eight, she was selected to represent Great Britain at junior level and in 2011, aged 14, reached the final of the prestigious Orange Bowl tournament in the US. As a teenager she was also diagnosed with chronic fatigue, a condition that for a while left her struggling to get out of bed and has dogged her senior career. To compound matters in April 2019 she suffered a spinal stress fracture during a match which ruled her out for the rest of the year. “I’ve had enough adversity to last a long time,” she told an interviewer last year.

Heather Watson, who now lives in south London, has had to learn to build resilience. Her mother, Michelle, who is from Papua New Guinea, was in the stands on Friday to watch her daughter’s victory - and Heather has spoken of the racism and death threats she has consequently experienced as a player.

Heather Watson celebrates winning her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan - Matthew Childs
Heather Watson celebrates winning her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan - Matthew Childs

“It's just so disappointing and sad. It's usually when I lose a match and mostly from men who have gambled on me to win. They pick on my race,” she told one newspaper.

She began playing aged seven at her local club in Guernsey, where both her parents were members (she  has a half-brother, Adam, and two half-sisters, Stephanie and Julie). I used to follow them down as a toddler and just watch them," she has recalled. Not everyone was happy, however - Watson had been a promising swimmer and her father, Ian, to whom she is close, recounted how “they were distraught at the swimming club when she chose to concentrate on tennis.”

At 12, she moved to Florida with Michelle to train at the Nick Bollettieri tennis academy, where alumni include Maria Sharapova and Andre Agassi, becoming the US Open girls singles champion in 2009, aged 17. In 2013, a nasty bout of a glandular fever forced her to miss two months of playing and robbed her of a potential Wimbledon seeding.

Since then, the headlines have tended to be about her love life just as much as her tennis (despite having won nine titles, a mix of singles and doubles), as she has dated British tennis hopefuls Phil Stephens and Lloyd Glasspool. She had been in a relationship with Irish EFL striker Courtney Duffus, who she met at the 2019 Wimbledon finals, but confirmed their split in May.

But adversity has also given Watson and Boulter perspective. Outside of tennis both are known to be avid fans of Love Island. Watson has called herself a TikTok “obsessive” and regularly posts videos of her fitness routines and dancing. Boulter plays the piano and during lockdown volunteered for Age UK, calling on elderly people trapped at home to offer support. She is also a keen supporter of her local football team Leicester City - themselves no strangers to fairytale victories.

As her profile has risen to become the British No.3 - Watson is No.4 - she has modelled for Nike, appeared in Vogue and in 2019 was signed by sports management company KIN Partners, which also has David Beckham on its books. Watson, who is sponsored by New Balance, has similarly modelled - collaborating with the British Fashion Council.

While Watson split with her touring coach, Alex Ward, at the start of the year and it’s unclear who’s now heading up her team, Boulter is coached by the likes of Jeremy Bates and Nigel Sears, the father of Andy Murray’s wife Kim.

And yet before we all get too carried away, it is worth pointing out that both players are now in uncharted territory. Today, Boulter faces France’s Harmony Tan, who dispatched Serena Williams in the first round. Watson will play No.97 Jule Niemeier, from Germany, on Sunday.

There are still other British names in the mix. Norrie is also in the fourth round, while wildcard Liam Broady faces none other than Boulter’s boyfriend, De Minaur, in the third.

But following the wins of their careers it is Watson and Boulter, who the nation will be cheering on this weekend. Arise the fresh hopes of SW19.

Additional reporting Lilia Sebouai

Tennis dress envy: Why everyone’s talking about Emma and Katie's on court look

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter may have had very different results this week but as the two Brits everyone was watching, one thing that didn’t go amiss was that they were wearing the exactly the same tennis dress. As you’d expect for players on this level the NikeCourt Dri-FIT is no ordinary dress. Crucially, it combines ultra-modern technology with a breathable top and a retro-cut skirt that’s reminiscent of the sort of flirty country-club tennis dresses women wore in the ‘70s.

Emma Raducanu in the must-have Nike tennis dress - Heathcliff O'Malley
Emma Raducanu in the must-have Nike tennis dress - Heathcliff O'Malley

And yes, the tailoring creates a very flattering silhouette, but the design is undoubtedly performance-first. Bonded vertical seams on the front mimic the look of a corset (and offer support), but with none of the restriction, and a stretchy mesh on the upper chest allows for all-important ventilation, while also giving players extra room to move during serves and volleys. Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from the skin - which will be even more important if Boulter is still in the tournament when a heatwave hits London next week. The dress doesn’t come with underwear, although most players tend to pair it with white cycling shorts.

On the fashion side of things, the asymmetrical, pleated skirt is probably the most memorable part of the design - it comes up short in the front, while the pleats flare in the back as the players run for the ball, making it somewhat reminiscent of the Miu Miu mini every young fashionista wanted to wear last summer…

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Why Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss Ron Harper Jr.'s game, why he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and how he could help the Raptors down the road. Full podcast also looking at Christian Koloko's potential is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • J.T. Poston opens 4-stroke lead in PGA's John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston took a four-stroke lead into the weekend in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, following an opening 9-under 62 with a 65 on Friday at TPC Deere Run. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut after also opening with a 62, Poston got to 15 under with a birdie on the par-4 13th and parred the final six holes in the afternoon round. “I feel great,” Poston said. “My last few rounds out here have been great going back into last week, so just going to try an

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C