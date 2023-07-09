Hurkacz vs Djokovic LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest build-up, score and updates from Centre Court

Hurkacz vs Djokovic LIVE!

Novak Djokovic will be confident of extending his remarkable Centre Court run when he faces Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon this evening. The defending champion has not lost on the SW19’s biggest stage since defeat in the 2013 final to Andy Murray, boasting a perfect record since then.

That run includes three straight-set wins this week to see him through to the fourth round in routine fashion, with Stan Wawrinka comfortably seen off on Friday night. It would be a huge shock if Djokovic was not appearing in the final in seven days’ time, where victory would see him move alongside Roger Federer on eight Wimbledon titles.

Hurkacz reached the semi-finals here two years ago and has been faultless this week too, and he did take a set off Djokovic when they met in the Wimbledon third round back in 2019. Follow Hurkacz vs Djokovic with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Hurkacz vs Djokovic latest news

Start time: 7pm BST approx.

How to watch: BBC One

Standard Sport prediction

17:37 , Matt Verri

Djokovic in straight sets - not particularly brave.

Hurkacz can keep it tight, with his serve potentially good enough to take Djokovic to a tie-break or two, but the defending champion has cruised through so far without needing to be at his best.

Another fairly routine win can be expected, seeing him safely through to the second week.

How to watch Hurkacz vs Djokovic

17:26 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: BBC One will have coverage of this evening’s match, up until 8pm that is. Countryfile then takes priority, of course, so the action moves over to BBC Two.

BBC iPlayer has full coverage of the Championships too, across all 17 courts.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:19 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Hubert Hurkacz vs Novak Djokovic!

It’s been a perfect run so far for the defending champion, who is yet to drop a set as he continues his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title.

Hurkacz has also won all nine of the sets he has played this week though, and has the serve to at least give him a chance of troubling Djokovic.

We’ll have all the latest build-up before full coverage of the action, with the final match on Centre Court today potentially getting underway at around 7pm.