From hurdles to hurtling down bobsled track, George makes remarkable transition

When Phylicia George the bobsledder zips up her winter coat, she can feel the fabric straining against her well-muscled shoulders.

It's the same coat Phylicia George the hurdler could slip on with room to spare.

The 30-year-old from Markham, Ont., who can fly over hurdles with the grace of a gazelle, now pushes a rumbling bobsled with the brawn of a linebacker. And her metamorphosis in less than four months has been remarkable. An extra inch on each thigh. Five inches around her hips. Three inches on her biceps.

"It's been cool to see myself get stronger," George said. "A lot of what I'm doing is still sprinting and being explosive, and being powerful. I feel the strongest and most powerful I've ever been. When I'm on the track I feel amazing, I feel like I'm covering so much ground."

George is a two-time summer Olympian, finishing sixth in the 100-metre hurdles at the 2012 London Games, and eighth four years later in Rio.

She'll compete at the Pyeongchang Olympics as part of a Canadian bobsled team that has an undeniable track vibe. Edmonton's Bryan Barnett and Neville Wright were both sprinters — Barnett raced at three world championships and the 2008 Beijing Olympics, while Wright was part of Canada's 2007 world championship team. Seyi Smith of Ottawa was on Canada's 4x100 relay team that suffered heartbreak at the 2012 London Olympics, celebrating bronze before being disqualified.

George made her bobsled debut at a national team camp in Whistler, B.C., in 2016, tossed down the track — and out of her comfort zone — at 120 kilometres an hour in a rookie run she admitted "she hated." She's been a quick study ever since.

After returning to track to race at last summer's world championships in London, she began training for bobsled in earnest in the fall, and pushed two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries to World Cup gold in just their second race together on Jan. 7. They added a silver last weekend in Koenigssee, Germany.