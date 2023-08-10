Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) Shares Could Be 40% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Hup Seng Industries Berhad is RM1.14 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Hup Seng Industries Berhad's RM0.69 share price signals that it might be 40% undervalued

Hup Seng Industries Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 79% on average

Does the August share price for Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM43.6m RM47.3m RM50.7m RM53.7m RM56.5m RM59.2m RM61.8m RM64.4m RM66.9m RM69.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 10.70% Est @ 8.55% Est @ 7.05% Est @ 6.00% Est @ 5.27% Est @ 4.75% Est @ 4.39% Est @ 4.14% Est @ 3.96% Est @ 3.84% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM40.0 RM39.8 RM39.1 RM38.0 RM36.7 RM35.3 RM33.8 RM32.3 RM30.8 RM29.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM355m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM70m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.3b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM557m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM912m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hup Seng Industries Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Hup Seng Industries Berhad, we've put together three pertinent elements you should consider:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Hup Seng Industries Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does HUPSENG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

