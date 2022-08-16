Huot joins Conmee race

Conmee Twp., Ont. — Suzanne Huot is fighting for change in Conmee Township because she feels everything is too familiar in the mostly agricultural village.

The mayoral candidate for Conmee is running against Sheila Maxwell, the current mayor who took over from longtime township official Kevin Holland when he won the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding in June’s provincial election for the Conservative party.

With Sheila’s husband David Maxwell filing his nomination papers for a councillor position earlier this month, Huot feels there’s a need for different voices.

“I’m hoping that by voting this year that people will finally vote for a change. I represent a change, a much needed change.”

Huot, a former French teacher with Lakehead Public Schools as well as in Manitouwadge and Longlac, said she has a plan for the township, should she be elected.

“Lower those taxes and handle the roads way better than (they are handled) now,” said Huot. “Also, the recycling needs to be worked on because there’s so much deficiency in that area. . . . Bring a balanced budget so that we can plan for (the future).

“We need change. We need to be more transparent, so that’s why I’m running and also to give people a choice. How are we going to change anything if it’s the same person over and over and over again? The person (Sheila Maxwell) running against me is also part of the key people that have been there forever, so she’s not representing change. Does Conmee Township want a change or do they want the same deja vu?”

In Conmee’s councillor race, joining David Maxwell are Gayle Manns, David Halversen, Ellen Davis and incumbent Grant Arnold for the four councillor positions.

Conmee Coun. Leslie Kovisto is leaning towards not returning for another term.

The deadline to file candidate nomination papers for provincial cities, municipalities and townships is Friday with municipal elections set for Oct. 24.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal