Huntsville community warms up to raise money for charity through paddle art

What artists, paddles, and the community can accomplish when they come together could be impressive.

The fourth Algonquin Outfitters Charity Paddle Art Contest and Auction is just around the corner. Artists are welcome to take a blank paddle and let their creativity flow into it.

Artists have until Oct. 13 to submit their work. Algonquin Outfitters encourages artists to make multiple applications if they want to submit more than one paddle.

The auction will run from the end of October to mid-November.

"The online paddle art auction will span three weeks and take place from Oct. 23 to Nov. 12 with a live event displaying submitted paddles and painted canoe murals at the Algonquin Theatre," Algonquin Outfitters' webpage reads.

Businesses across Muskoka are encouraged to participate and support.

"We are challenging businesses in Muskoka to make their best bids and win one of Huntsville's Festival of the Arts painted canoe murals and proudly display them in their entranceways, foyers, boardrooms, or client spaces to demonstrate their participation and engagement in this community," the webpage reads. "It's a badge of pride, and all winning businesses will be featured across our media channels and online."

The artist of the paddle that raises the most at the auction will also get a prize. There will also be a minimum of one prize for every 15 paddles received.

The first paddle art contest was in 2017 and has since made significant achievements.

“We've raised specifically over $70,000 that go toward community arts and culture groups,” said Algonquin Outfitters marketing manager, Brent Ellerson. “This event is important because you get established companies like Algonquin Outfitters to step up and take lead to make sure arts and culture programming in our town is supported and have some funds.”

Compared to other years, the dates for people to submit their art have changed due to a busy art season.

"This time, we have pushed back the submission and online auction dates to welcome local artists consumed with their summer market seasons to participate once they have more time," the webpage reads.

Submitting a decorated paddle is easy.

"People participating could bring their paddle into any location," said Ellerson. "They can drop them off at the desk and fill out a submission form. Then we get it online upon for the auction."

For more information about the event, visit the Algonquin Outfitters webpage. For upcoming details on the theatre exhibit and online auction opening dates, visit their official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

