Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
·28 min read

  • Revenues were $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter, $9.5 billion in 2021

  • Operating margin was 4.5% in the fourth quarter, 5.4% in 2021

  • Segment operating margin1 was 6.0% in the fourth quarter, 7.2% in 2021

  • Diluted earnings per share was $2.99 in the fourth quarter, $13.50 in 2021

  • Pension adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $2.84 in the fourth quarter, $13.03 in 2021

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reported fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, down 2.9% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $120 million and operating margin was 4.5%, compared to $305 million and 11.1%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $2.99, compared to $6.15 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Pension adjusted earnings per share1 in the quarter was $2.84, compared to $4.35 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full year, revenues of $9.5 billion increased 1.7% over 2020. Operating income in 2021 was $513 million and operating margin was 5.4%, compared to $799 million and 8.5%, respectively, in 2020. Segment operating income1 in 2021 was $683 million and segment operating margin1 was 7.2%, compared to $555 million and 5.9%, respectively, in 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the full year was $13.50, compared to $17.14 in 2020. Pension adjusted earnings per share1 in 2021 was $13.03, compared to $10.00 in 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $760 million and free cash flow1 was $449 million, compared to $1.1 billion and $757 million, respectively, in 2020.

New contract awards in the fourth quarter of 2021 were approximately $1.0 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $48.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.

1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations. Reconciliations of forward–looking GAAP and non–GAAP measures are not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the future occurrence and financial impact of certain elements of GAAP and non–GAAP measures.
2 Free cash flow outlook assumes the legislation requiring capitalization of R&D expenditures for tax purposes is deferred. See Exhibit B for additional information.

“We are pleased with another year of consistent program execution in the face of a challenging operational environment on multiple fronts,” said Mike Petters, HII’s president and CEO. "Over the course of 2021 we completed transformational changes in our Technical Solutions division, and we believe we have positioned the enterprise for sustainable, long-term value creation as we move forward."

2022 Financial Outlook

  • Expect FY22 shipbuilding revenue1 between $8.2 and $8.5 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin1 between 8.0% and 8.1%

  • Expect FY22 Technical Solutions revenue of approximately $2.6 billion, segment operating margin1 of approximately 2.5%; and EBITDA margin1 of between 8.0% and 8.5%

  • Expect FY22 free cash flow1 of between $300 and $350 million2

  • Expect cumulative FY20-FY24 free cash flow1 of approximately $3.2 billion2

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

December 31

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Sales and service revenues

$

2,677

$

2,757

$

(80

)

(2.9

)%

$

9,524

$

9,361

$

163

1.7

%

Operating income

120

305

(185

)

(60.7

)%

513

799

(286

)

(35.8

)%

Operating margin %

4.5

%

11.1

%

(658) bps

5.4

%

8.5

%

(315) bps

Segment operating income1

160

242

(82

)

(33.9

)%

683

555

128

23.1

%

Segment operating margin %1

6.0

%

8.8

%

(280) bps

7.2

%

5.9

%

124 bps

Net earnings

120

249

(129

)

(51.8

)%

544

696

(152

)

(21.8

)%

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.99

$

6.15

$

(3.16

)

(51.4

)%

$

13.50

$

17.14

$

(3.64

)

(21.2

)%

Pension Adjusted Earnings

Adjusted Net earnings2

114

176

(62

)

(35.2

)%

525

406

119

29.3

%

Adjusted Diluted earnings per share2

$

2.84

$

4.35

$

(1.51

)

(34.7

)%

$

13.03

$

10.00

$

3.03

30.3

%

1 Non-GAAP measures that exclude non-segment factors affecting operating income. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

2 Non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of the FAS/CAS Adjustment. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Segment Operating Results

Ingalls Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

December 31

($ in millions)

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Revenues

$

581

$

752

$

(171

)

(22.7)%

$

2,528

$

2,678

$

(150

)

(5.6)%

Segment operating income1

48

96

(48

)

(50.0)%

281

281

—%

Segment operating margin %1

8.3

%

12.8

%

(450) bps

11.1

%

10.5

%

62 bps

1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Ingalls Shipbuilding revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $581 million, a decrease of $171 million, or 22.7%, from the same period in 2020, primarily driven by lower revenues in amphibious assault ships, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer (DDG) program and the Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) program. Revenues on amphibious assault ships decreased due to lower volumes on Bougainville (LHA 8), Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and Harrisburg (LPD 30), partially offset by higher volume on LHA 9 (unnamed). DDG program revenues decreased due to lower volumes on Ted Stevens (DDG 128) and Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), partially offset by higher volume on George M. Neal (DDG 131). Revenues on the NSC program decreased due to lower volume on USCGC Stone (NSC 9) following its delivery in the prior year, partially offset by higher volume on Friedman (NSC 11).

Ingalls Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $48 million, a decrease of $48 million from the same period in 2020. Segment operating margin1 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 8.3%, compared to 12.8% in the same period last year. The decrease in segment operating margin1 was primarily driven by the recognition of a contract action and incentive on the DDG program in the prior year period, lower risk retirement on the NSC program following the delivery of USCGC Stone (NSC 9) in the prior year, as well as lower risk retirement on the amphibious assault ship programs.

1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

For the full year, Ingalls Shipbuilding revenues were $2.5 billion, a decrease of $150 million, or 5.6%, from 2020,
primarily driven by lower revenues in the NSC program and amphibious assault ships, partially offset by higher revenues in the DDG program. Revenues on the NSC program decreased due to lower volume on Stone (NSC 9) following its delivery. Amphibious assault ship revenues decreased due to lower volumes on Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), Harrisburg (LPD 30) and USS Tripoli (LHA 7), partially offset by higher volumes on Pittsburgh (LPD 31) and LHA 9 (unnamed). DDG program revenues increased due to higher volumes on Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), George M. Neal (DDG 131), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) and Sam Nunn (DDG 133), partially offset by lower volumes on USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) following its delivery and USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) following its redelivery.

For the full year, Ingalls Shipbuilding segment operating income1 was $281 million, flat with 2020 results. Higher risk retirement on Bougainville (LHA 8) and a contract incentive on Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) were offset by lower risk retirement on USCGC Stone (NSC 9) and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) following their deliveries.

Key Ingalls Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

  • Completed builder's trials for amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

  • Delivered guided missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

  • Began fabrication of guided missile destroyer George M. Neal (DDG 131)

  • Awarded incremental $114 million advance procurement contract for amphibious assault ship LHA 9

Newport News Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

December 31

($ in millions)

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Revenues

$

1,539

$

1,750

$

(211

)

(12.1)%

$

5,663

$

5,571

$

92

1.7%

Segment operating income1

95

128

(33

)

(25.8)%

352

233

119

51.1%

Segment operating margin %1

6.2

%

7.3

%

(114) bps

6.2

%

4.2

%

203 bps

1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Newport News Shipbuilding revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.5 billion, a decrease of $211 million, or 12.1%, from the same period in 2020, primarily driven by lower revenues in aircraft carriers and submarines. Aircraft carrier revenues decreased primarily as a result of lower volumes on the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of USS George Washington (CVN 73), the construction of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), as well as lower material volume related to the construction of Enterprise (CVN 80) and Doris Miller (CVN 81), partially offset by higher volume on the RCOH of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). Submarine revenues decreased due to lower volumes on Block IV boats of the Virginia-class submarine (VCS) program, partially offset by higher volumes on Block V boats of the VCS program and the Columbia-class submarine program.

Newport News Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $95 million, a decrease of $33 million from the same period in 2020. Segment operating margin1 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 6.2%, compared to 7.3% in the same period last year. The decreases were primarily due to lower risk retirement on naval nuclear support services, including submarine fleet support.

1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

For the full year, Newport News Shipbuilding revenues were $5.7 billion, an increase of $92 million, or 1.7%, from 2020, primarily driven by higher revenues in submarines and aircraft carriers, partially offset by lower revenues in
naval nuclear support services. Submarine revenues increased primarily as a result of higher volumes on Block V
boats of the VCS program and the Columbia-class submarine program, partially offset by lower volumes on Block IV boats of the VCS program. Aircraft carrier revenues increased primarily as a result of higher volumes on the RCOH of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), the construction of Enterprise (CVN 80) and the construction of Doris Miller (CVN 81), partially offset by lower volumes on the construction of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and the RCOH of USS George Washington (CVN 73). Naval nuclear support service revenues decreased primarily as a result of lower volumes in submarine fleet support services and facility maintenance services, partially offset by higher volumes in carrier fleet support services.

For the full year, Newport News Shipbuilding segment operating income1 was $352 million, an increase of $119 million from 2020. The increase was primarily due to impacts related to VCS program performance and COVID-19 in the prior year.

Key Newport News Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

  • Christened Virginia-class submarine New Jersey (SSN 796)

  • Reached approximate 94% completion of RCOH of USS George Washington (CVN 73)

  • Reached approximate 83% completion of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), which now includes single-phase delivery SOW

Technical Solutions

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

December 31

($ in millions)

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Revenues

$

586

$

311

$

275

88.4%

$

1,476

$

1,268

208

16.4%

Segment operating income1

17

18

$

(1

)

(5.6)%

50

41

9

22.0%

Segment operating margin %1

2.9

%

5.8

%

(289) bps

3.4

%

3.2

%

15 bps

1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Technical Solutions revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $586 million, an increase of $275 million from the same period in 2020. The increase was due primarily to the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology (Alion), partially offset by the divestiture of our oil and gas business and contribution of the San Diego Shipyard to a joint venture in the first quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 results include approximately $343 million of revenue attributable to Alion.

Technical Solutions segment operating income1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $17 million, compared to $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Segment operating margin1 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.9%, compared to 5.8% in the same period last year. The decrease in segment operating margin1 was primarily driven by approximately $25 million of amortization of Alion related purchased intangible assets, lower equity income from nuclear and environmental joint ventures, as well as the divestiture of our oil and gas business and contribution of our San Diego Shipyard to a joint venture in the first quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 results include approximately $6 million of segment operating income1 attributable to Alion, net of the purchased intangible asset amortization. Technical Solutions EBITDA margin1 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 9.0%.

1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations

For the full year, Technical Solutions revenues were $1.5 billion, an increase of $208 million, or 16.4%, from 2020, driven primarily by the acquisition of Alion, partially offset by the divestiture of our oil and gas business and contribution of our San Diego Shipyard to a joint venture. Technical Solutions results for full year 2021 include approximately $506 million of revenue attributable to Alion.

For the full year, Technical Solutions segment operating income1 was $50 million, an increase of $9 million, or 22.0%, from 2020, driven primarily by the acquisition of Alion, as well as equity income from our nuclear and environmental joint ventures and our ship repair and specialty fabrication joint venture, partially offset by lower performance in unmanned systems. 2021 results included approximately $33 million of amortization of purchased intangible assets related to Alion. Technical Solutions results for full year 2021 include approximately $10 million of segment operating income1 attributable to Alion, net of the purchased intangible asset amortization. Technical Solutions EBITDA margin1 in 2021 was 8.6%.

1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations

2022 Outlook1

  • Anticipate continued, steady shipbuilding operating margin2 expansion

  • Anticipate strong organic revenue growth in Technical Solutions

  • Free cash flow2,3 includes non-recurring items

    • ~$160M advance progress repayment

    • ~$70M payroll tax (FICA) repayment

  • Continue to expect cumulative FY20-FY24 free cash flow2 of approximately $3.2B3

2022
Outlook

Shipbuilding Revenue2

$8.2B - $8.5B

Shipbuilding Operating Margin2

8.0% - 8.1%

Technical Solutions Revenue

~$2.6B

Technical Solutions Segment Operating Margin2

~2.5%

Technical Solutions EBITDA Margin2

8.0% - 8.5%

Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment

($142M)

Non-current State Income Tax Expense

($5M)

Interest Expense

($102M)

Non-operating Retirement Benefit

$294M

Effective Tax Rate

~21%

Depreciation & Amortization

$365M

Capital Expenditures

2.5% - 3.0%
of Sales

Free Cash Flow2,3

$300M - $350M

1The financial outlook, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2022 and beyond reflect the company's judgment based on the information available at the time of this release.
2 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions. Reconciliations of forward–looking GAAP and non–GAAP measures are not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the future occurrence and financial impact of certain elements of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
3 Free cash flow outlook assumes the legislation requiring capitalization of R&D expenditures for tax purposes is deferred. See Exhibit B for additional information.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable a networked, all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit HII.com.

Conference Call Information

Huntington Ingalls Industries will webcast its earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call and supplemental presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website: www.huntingtoningalls.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from noon today through Thursday, Feb. 17 by calling toll-free (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and using access code 8128939.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impacts of vaccination mandates on our workforce; our ability to effectively integrate the operations of Alion Science and Technology into our business; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make. This release also contains non-GAAP financial measures and includes a GAAP reconciliation of these financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Exhibit A: Financial Statements

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended
December 31

Year Ended
December 31

(in millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales and service revenues

Product sales

$

1,815

$

2,107

$

7,000

$

6,850

Service revenues

862

650

2,524

2,511

Sales and service revenues

2,677

2,757

9,524

9,361

Cost of sales and service revenues

Cost of product sales

1,556

1,690

5,958

5,621

Cost of service revenues

748

520

2,198

2,070

Income from operating investments, net

10

13

41

32

Other income and gains

(1

)

1

2

1

General and administrative expenses

262

256

898

904

Operating income

120

305

513

799

Other income (expense)

Interest expense

(26

)

(46

)

(89

)

(114

)

Non-operating retirement benefit

46

30

181

119

Other, net

7

14

17

6

Earnings before income taxes

147

303

622

810

Federal and foreign income tax expense (benefit)

27

54

78

114

Net earnings

$

120

$

249

$

544

$

696

Basic earnings per share

$

2.99

$

6.15

$

13.50

$

17.14

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

40.1

40.5

40.3

40.6

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.99

$

6.15

$

13.50

$

17.14

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

40.1

40.5

40.3

40.6

Dividends declared per share

$

1.18

$

1.14

$

4.60

$

4.23

Net earnings from above

$

120

$

249

$

544

$

696

Other comprehensive income

Change in unamortized benefit plan costs

736

(257

)

838

(187

)

Other

(1

)

2

2

Tax expense for items of other comprehensive income

(188

)

65

(214

)

47

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

547

(190

)

624

(138

)

Comprehensive income

$

667

$

59

$

1,168

$

558

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

627

$

512

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9 million as of 2021 and $2 million as of 2020

433

397

Contract assets

1,310

1,049

Inventoried costs, net

161

137

Income taxes receivable

209

171

Assets held for sale

133

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

50

45

Total current assets

2,790

2,444

Property, Plant, and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,149 million as of 2021 and $2,024 million as of 2020

3,107

2,978

Other Assets

Operating lease assets

241

192

Goodwill

2,628

1,617

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $741 million as of 2021 and $655 million as of 2020

1,159

512

Pension plan assets

281

Deferred tax assets

133

Miscellaneous other assets

421

281

Total other assets

4,730

2,735

Total assets

$

10,627

$

8,157

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (continued)

($ in millions)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Trade accounts payable

$

603

$

460

Accrued employees’ compensation

361

293

Current portion of postretirement plan liabilities

137

133

Current portion of workers’ compensation liabilities

252

225

Contract liabilities

651

585

Liabilities held for sale

68

Other current liabilities

423

462

Total current liabilities

2,427

2,226

Long-term debt

3,298

1,686

Pension plan liabilities

351

960

Other postretirement plan liabilities

368

401

Workers’ compensation liabilities

506

511

Long-term operating lease liabilities

194

157

Deferred tax liabilities

313

Other long-term liabilities

362

315

Total liabilities

7,819

6,256

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders’ Equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150 million shares authorized; 53.4 million shares issued and 40.0 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021, and 53.3 million shares issued and 40.5 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020

1

1

Additional paid-in capital

1,998

1,972

Retained earnings

3,891

3,533

Treasury stock

(2,159

)

(2,058

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(923

)

(1,547

)

Total stockholders’ equity

2,808

1,901

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

10,627

$

8,157

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Year Ended
December 31

($ in millions)

2021

2020

Operating Activities

Net earnings

$

544

$

696

Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Depreciation

207

191

Amortization of purchased intangibles

86

56

Amortization of debt issuance costs

8

7

Provision for doubtful accounts

7

(1

)

Stock-based compensation

33

23

Deferred income taxes

98

23

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

21

Loss (gain) on investments in marketable securities

(19

)

(17

)

Asset impairments

13

Change in

Accounts receivable

58

(70

)

Contract assets

(126

)

22

Inventoried costs

(25

)

11

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(88

)

(62

)

Accounts payable and accruals

45

344

Retiree benefits

(78

)

(176

)

Other non-cash transactions, net

10

12

Net cash provided by operating activities

760

1,093

Investing Activities

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditure additions

(331

)

(353

)

Grant proceeds for capital expenditures

20

17

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash received

(1,643

)

(417

)

Investment in affiliates

(22

)

Proceeds from disposition of business

20

Other investing activities, net

2

(6

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,954

)

(759

)

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (continued)

Year Ended
December 31

($ in millions)

2021

2020

Financing Activities

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

1,650

1,000

Repayment of long-term debt

(25

)

(600

)

Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings

385

Repayment of revolving credit facility borrowings

(385

)

Debt issuance costs

(22

)

(13

)

Premiums and fees related to early extinguishment of debt

(15

)

Dividends paid

(186

)

(172

)

Repurchases of common stock

(101

)

(84

)

Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements

(7

)

(13

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,309

103

Change in cash and cash equivalents

115

437

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

512

75

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

627

$

512

Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure

Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds)

$

33

$

155

Cash paid for interest

$

76

$

89

Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities

Capital expenditures accrued in accounts payable

$

6

$

7

Exhibit B: Non-GAAP Measures Definitions & Reconciliations

We make reference to “segment operating income,” “segment operating margin,” "pension adjusted net earnings," “pension adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “shipbuilding revenue,” “shipbuilding operating margin,” “Technical Solutions EBITDA margin” and “free cash flow.”

We internally manage our operations by reference to segment operating income and segment operating margin, which are not recognized measures under GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use segment operating income and segment operating margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that segment operating income and segment operating margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of segment operating income and segment operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Technical Solutions EBITDA margin, pension adjusted net earnings and pension adjusted diluted earnings per share are not measures recognized under GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Technical Solutions EBITDA margin and pension adjusted diluted earnings per share in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Technical Solutions EBITDA margin and pension adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance.

Free cash flow is not a measure recognized under GAAP. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe free cash flow is an important measure for our investors because it provides them insight into our current and period-to-period performance and our ability to generate cash from continuing operations. We also use free cash flow as a key operating metric in assessing the performance of our business and as a key performance measure in evaluating management performance and determining incentive compensation. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

A provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022 that requires companies to capitalize and amortize research and development costs over five years rather than deducting such costs in the year incurred for tax purposes. Unless the provision is deferred, modified, or repealed, we currently estimate that this change could have a $100 million impact on our free cash flow guidance for 2022, which currently assumes the legislation will be deferred, modified or repealed. Unless the provision is deferred, modified, or repealed, we currently estimate that this change could have a $250 million impact on our free cash flow guidance for 2022 through 2024, which currently assumes the legislation will be deferred, modified or repealed.

Reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the future occurrence and financial impact of certain elements of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Segment operating income is defined as operating income for the relevant segment(s) before the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating margin is defined as segment operating income as a percentage of sales and service revenues.

Shipbuilding revenue is defined as the combined sales and service revenues from our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment.

Shipbuilding operating margin is defined as the combined segment operating income of our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment as a percentage of shipbuilding revenue.

Technical Solutions EBITDA margin is defined as Technical Solutions segment operating income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization as a percentage of Technical Solutions revenues.

Pension adjusted net earnings is defined as net earnings adjusted for the after-tax impact of the FAS/CAS Adjustment.

Pension adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net earnings divided by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures net of related grant proceeds.

FAS/CAS Adjustment is defined as the difference between expenses for pension and other postretirement benefits determined in accordance with GAAP (FAS) and the expenses determined in accordance with U.S. Cost Accounting Standards (CAS).

Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment is defined as the difference between the service cost component of our pension and other postretirement expense determined in accordance with GAAP (FAS) and our pension and other postretirement expense under U.S. Cost Accounting Standards (CAS).

Non-current state income taxes are defined as deferred state income taxes, which reflect the change in deferred state tax assets and liabilities and the tax expense or benefit associated with changes in state uncertain tax positions in the relevant period. These amounts are recorded within operating income. Current period state income tax expense is charged to contract costs and included in cost of sales and service revenues in segment operating income.

We present financial measures adjusted for the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes to reflect the company’s performance based upon the pension costs and state tax expense charged to our contracts under CAS. We use these adjusted measures as internal measures of operating performance and for performance-based compensation decisions.

Reconciliations of Segment Operating Income and Segment Operating Margin

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

December 31

($ in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Ingalls revenues

$

581

$

752

$

2,528

$

2,678

Newport News revenues

1,539

1,750

5,663

5,571

Technical Solutions revenues

586

311

1,476

1,268

Intersegment eliminations

(29

)

(56

)

(143

)

(156

)

Sales and Service Revenues

2,677

2,757

9,524

9,361

Operating Income

120

305

513

799

Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment

39

(62

)

157

(248

)

Non-current state income taxes

1

(1

)

13

4

Segment Operating Income

160

242

683

555

As a percentage of sales and service revenues

6.0

%

8.8

%

7.2

%

5.9

%

Ingalls segment operating income

48

96

281

281

As a percentage of Ingalls revenues

8.3

%

12.8

%

11.1

%

10.5

%

Newport News segment operating income

95

128

352

233

As a percentage of Newport News revenues

6.2

%

7.3

%

6.2

%

4.2

%

Technical Solutions segment operating income

17

18

50

41

As a percentage of Technical Solutions revenues

2.9

%

5.8

%

3.4

%

3.2

%

Reconciliation of Pension Adjusted Net Earnings and Pension Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

December 31

(in millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net earnings

$

120

$

249

$

544

$

696

After-tax FAS/CAS Adjustment(1)

(6

)

(73

)

(19

)

(290

)

Pension Adjusted Net Earnings

$

114

$

176

$

525

$

406

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.99

$

6.15

$

13.50

$

17.14

After-tax FAS/CAS Adjustment per share(1)

(0.15

)

(1.80

)

(0.47

)

(7.14

)

Pension Adjusted Diluted EPS**

$

2.84

$

4.35

$

13.03

$

10.00

(1) FAS/CAS Adjustment

$

(7

)

$

(92

)

$

(24

)

$

(367

)

Tax effect*

(1

)

(19

)

(5

)

(77

)

After-tax impact

$

(6

)

$

(73

)

$

(19

)

$

(290

)

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

40.1

40.5

40.3

40.6

Per share after-tax impact**

$

(0.15

)

$

(1.80

)

$

(0.47

)

$

(7.14

)

*The income tax impact is calculated using the tax rate in effect for the relevant non-GAAP adjustment.

**Amounts may not recalculate exactly due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Year Ended

December 31

($ in millions)

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

760

$

1,093

Less capital expenditures:

Capital expenditure additions

(331

)

(353

)

Grant proceeds for capital expenditures

20

17

Free cash flow

$

449

$

757

Reconciliation of Technical Solutions EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

December 31

($ in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Technical Solutions sales and service revenues

$

586

$

311

$

1,476

$

1,268

Technical Solutions segment operating income

$

17

$

18

$

50

$

41

Technical Solutions depreciation expense

2

2

6

4

Technical Solutions amortization expense

34

10

66

36

Technical Solutions state tax expense

1

5

7

Technical Solutions other, net

2

(4

)

Technical Solutions EBITDA

$

53

$

33

$

127

$

84

Technical Solutions EBITDA margin

9.0

%

10.6

%

8.6

%

6.6

%

Contacts:
Brooke Hart (Media)
brooke.hart@hii-co.com
202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)
christie.thomas@hii-co.com
757-380-2104




Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do