Huntington Beach police officer hits, kills pedestrian while responding to radio call

A Huntington Beach police officer struck and killed a pedestrian while responding to a radio call Saturday, police said.

Derrick Deon Flanders, 45, was killed in the collision that occurred about 5:30 a.m. at North Pacific Avenue and Broadway, Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle told City New Service.

Flanders was transported to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

The officer was identified only as 22-year-old Robert M., according to CNS.

The officer was driving a Huntington Beach Police Department Ford Explorer at the time of the incident.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, according to Jessica Cuchilla, a spokeswoman for the Huntington Beach Police Department.

