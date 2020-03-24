What Is Huntington Bancshares's (NASDAQ:HBAN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) share price has dived 50% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 44% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Huntington Bancshares

Does Huntington Bancshares Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Huntington Bancshares's P/E of 5.44 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.3) for companies in the banks industry is higher than Huntington Bancshares's P/E.

NasdaqGS:HBAN Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 24th 2020

Huntington Bancshares's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Story continues

Huntington Bancshares's earnings per share grew by 5.2% in the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 12% annually, over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Huntington Bancshares's P/E?

Huntington Bancshares has net debt worth a very significant 137% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Huntington Bancshares's P/E Ratio

Huntington Bancshares's P/E is 5.4 which is below average (11.5) in the US market. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Huntington Bancshares over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 10.8 back then to 5.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.