Huntington Bancshares' (NASDAQ:HBAN) Dividend Will Be $0.155

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.155 per share on the 3rd of January. This means the annual payment is 4.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Huntington Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Huntington Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 47%, which means that Huntington Bancshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 22.5%. The future payout ratio could be 43% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Huntington Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.16 total annually to $0.62. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

We Could See Huntington Bancshares' Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Huntington Bancshares has been growing its earnings per share at 9.1% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Huntington Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Huntington Bancshares that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Huntington Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

