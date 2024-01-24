‘Hunting Wives’ Starz Series Casts Malin Åkerman in Lead Role

Malin Åkerman has been cast in a leading role of the Starz series adaptation of the May Cobb novel “The Hunting Wives,” Variety has learned.

Åkerman will appear in the role of Margo Banks. The series was ordered at the premium cabler back in October 2023. The first season will consist of eight episodes. Production will begin in Charlotte, North Carolina this spring.

Per the official description, the series “tells the story of Sophie O’Neil and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo’s irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.”

Åkerman is known for her roles in shows like the hit Showtime series “Billions,” on which she played Lara Axelrod throughout most of the show’s seven season run. Her other TV roles include “Children’s Hospital,” “Dollface,” and “The Comeback.” In film, she has starred in features such as “Watchmen,” “The Heartbreak Kid,” “27 Dresses,” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.”

She is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Rebecca Cutter developed the series for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Cutter previously created and served as showrunner on the Starz series “Hightown,” which debuted on Starz back in 2020. The third and final season of that series is premiering on Jan. 24.

Cobb is also an executive producer on “The Hunting Wives” along with Erwin Stoff for 3 Arts Entertainment. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts.

