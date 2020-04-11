Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.1% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 16th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

Hunting's next dividend payment will be UK£0.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hunting has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of £2.088. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for Hunting

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hunting paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hunting generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

LSE:HTG Historical Dividend Yield April 11th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Hunting's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hunting has seen its dividend decline 6.7% per annum on average over the past ten years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Is Hunting an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Hunting today.

In light of that, while Hunting has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Hunting that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.