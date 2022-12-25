Hunting Act driven by moral outrage, not animal welfare, says man who wrote law

The Middleton Hunt animal hunting Boxing Day hunts packs - Charlotte Graham for The Telegraph

The ban on hunting was driven by “moral outrage” rather than animal welfare, the man who wrote the law has said as packs prepared for their Boxing Day meets.

Daniel Greenberg, the barrister who drafted the Hunting Act 2004, said that he was “troubled” by the law as it did not show enough respect to the “minority cultural opinions” or traditions of those in the hunting community.

He told The Telegraph that he felt that the law was introduced for moral reasons and, as a result, it was ineffective and there is an argument that it is “unfinished business”.

His comments came as more than 200 packs across the country hope for a good turnout for their meets on Boxing Day, the most important day in the hunting calendar.

Many will meet in town centres and on public land in order to welcome followers, despite attempts by saboteurs to get them banned.

The packs have survived and adapted to the laws brought in by Sir Tony Blair’s government 18 years ago.

Daniel Greenberg Hunting Act barrister Boxing Day hunts - YouTube/Civil Service College UK

Now Mr Greenberg has revealed that it was the Hunting Act that made him most uncomfortable in his 20 years of drafting legislation as Parliamentary Counsel.

“I felt that the act was driven more by a moral outrage angle than animal welfare, and that troubled me,” he told The Telegraph.

“The difference between a parliamentary democracy and a parliamentary dictatorship is the respect shown to minority opinions and rights.

“Here we had some people who objected on moral grounds to hunting and other people who didn’t. I think Parliament should be very careful before it just counts up the numbers and says, ‘Right, anti-hunters are greater in number than hunters, so we are banning hunting’.”

Mr Greenberg, who takes up a new role as Parliamentary Standards Commissioner next month, added: “As a result of the way that the act came out, I think that there is unfinished business and that includes aiming to maximise the animal welfare impact and also to consider the respect of minority cultural values and moral opinions.”

Story continues

Tony Blair Labour Hunting Ban Boxing Day hunts - Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA/POOL/WPA Rota

He previously used a 2020 lecture to the RS Surtees Society to say that the “clearest proof that this was never a measure aimed at improving animal welfare is that nothing in the construction of the legislation tends towards its effective enforceability as a matter of animal welfare”.

The exemptions in the Act, which were requested, made it easy to circumvent and the offences difficult to prove.

He told the lecture: “Instead of an effective measure, therefore, the Act and the Bills for it were largely an exercise in what has now become fashionable to describe as ‘virtue signalling’ by persons who happened to draw their line in the sand of morality in one place in connection with animals.”

Mr Greenberg has suggested that a regulatory system of licensing hunts would have been more effective.

Despite concern over the way in which the law was implemented and the reasoning behind it, which many believe was simply an exercise in “class warfare”, Labour has called for tougher measures on the sport.

Last year, the party called for harsher laws and for a ban on hunts meeting on public land.

Boxing Day hunts Hunting Act 2004 - Charlotte Graham for The Telegraph

Tim Bonner, the chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: “Daniel Greenberg has echoed what nearly everyone involved in the passing of the Hunting Act – from the Labour MP who admitted it was about class war to the prime minister who has said it was one of his biggest mistakes – knows. It is a bad law passed for bad reasons.

“Sadly, however, parts of the Labour Party still remain obsessed with hunting and continue to argue for more restrictions.

“This is one of the reasons that Labour has struggled to connect with rural voters in the two decades since the Hunting Act was passed.

“It would be well advised to focus on issues that really matter to rural communities rather than wasting even more time on its pointless and vindictive campaign against hunting.”