‘Hunters’: Tommy Martinez, Emily Rudd & Udo Kier Join Season 2 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), Emily Rudd (Fear Street) and Udo Kier (The Painted Bird) are set for recurring roles in Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s conspiracy thriller drama series Hunters, created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele.

The plot for Season 2 is being kept under wraps as are Martinez, Rudd and Kier’s characters. The first season of Hunters followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

Season 2 of Hunters, produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, is executive produced by Weil who serves as showrunner, Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David Rosen, Jerry Kupfer and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon as well as David Ellender and Matt Loze from Sonar.

Martinez is a series regular on Freeform’s Good Trouble, which is heading into its third season. He recently guest-starred in an episode of Mosquito Coast for Apple+. He was also cast opposite Emmy Rossum in the eighth season of Showtime’s Shameless and recurs as Malachai in CW’s Riverdale. Martinez is repped by Greene Talent, Luber Roklin and Morris Yorn.

Rudd can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy. She recently appeared in Matt Weiner’s The Romanoffs and Bryan Cranston’s Electric Dreams, both for Amazon, and Dynasty for The CW. She also booked the lead of the USA pilot Olive Forever and just wrapped the feature Moonshot for HBO Max. She’s repped by Gersh and Management 360.

Kier is perhaps best known for for his collaboration with Lars von Trier, appearing in most of his films including Medea, Europa, Breaking the Waves, Dancer in the Dark, Dogville, Manderlay, Melancholia, Nymphomaniac (Vol. II) and The Kingdom (Danish TV). He most recently appeared in features The Painted Bird, Iron Sky and sequel Iron Sky: The Coming Race, Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Downsizing among others. He’s repped by Players Agentur Management in Germany and Richard Schwartz Management in the U.S.

