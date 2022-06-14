Hunters Named Snowflake Cybersecurity Partner of the Year

Snowflake Partner of the Year 2022

Hunters Named Snowflake Cybersecurity Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snowflake Summit -- Hunters today announced that it has been named the 2022 Cybersecurity Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The award was presented this week at Snowflake Summit 2022 ‘The World of Data Collaboration.’

Hunters was recognized for the company’s achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers detect and respond to threats that matter across the attack surface faster and more reliably than Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions. Hunters SOC Platform, which is Powered by Snowflake, removes the complex challenge of data engineering when ingesting security data into a Snowflake data lake, allowing security teams to focus on threat detection and response. Through built-in detection engineering, data correlation and automatic investigation, Hunters SOC Platform helps teams overcome volume, complexity and false positives.

According to Aaron Cooper, SOC manager at TripActions, a global travel management company, “We leverage Hunters SOC Platform and Snowflake to unify data spread across security tools and run analysis and investigations while minimizing data ownership costs. Working with both platforms has allowed us to detect and respond to threats faster and more effectively,” he said.

“Hunters is extremely proud to receive this recognition of being named Cybersecurity Partner of the Year by Snowflake,” said Chris Sullivan, head of Alliances and Channels at Hunters. “Over the past year, we’ve shown unique value to our joint customers by enabling security teams to adopt Snowflake’s data lake offering and achieve better efficiencies at the SOC.”

“We are excited to announce Hunters as Snowflake’s Cybersecurity Partner of the Year,” said Omer Singer, head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake. “Hunters have delivered effective automation for security operations, from data collection to detection and response. By operationalizing the potential of the Snowflake Data Cloud for SOC workflows, Hunters is bringing real value to the Snowflake cybersecurity ecosystem and we look forward to strengthening our partnership in the service of our joint customers.”

Hunters’ CEO Uri May, together with Aaron Cooper, will present at the Snowflake Summit session “Aligning Your Data Lake with Security Operations” on Wednesday, June 15th at 12:00 PM PT.

Learn more about Hunters and Snowflake here. 

About Hunters

Hunters SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to security incidents across their entire attack surface. We enable vendor-agnostic data ingestion and normalization at a predictable cost. Our built-in detection engineering, data correlation, and automatic investigation helps teams overcome volume, complexity, and false positives. Hunters mitigates real threats faster and more reliably than SIEMs, ultimately reducing customers' overall security risk. Learn how enterprises like Booking.com, Snowflake, Netgear and Cimpress leverage Hunters SOC Platform to empower their security teams at https://hunters.ai.

Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Stripes, YL Ventures, DTCP, Cisco Investments, Bessemer Venture Partners, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Microsoft’s venture fund M12, Blumberg Capital, Snowflake, Databricks and Okta.

Hunters was recognized as the SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology and winner of the CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations.

Media Contact:
Deb Montner
Montner Tech PR
dmontner@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa9067b5-3b6f-4c32-9b98-0f2be70611da


