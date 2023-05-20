Hunters in N.L. warned to take precautions with avian influenza

Northern gannets are one of the birds affected by avian influenza in Atlantic Canada. (Lewnanny Richardson/Submitted - image credit)

The number of waterfowl testing positive for avian influenza has gone down in Newfoundland and Labrador, but government authorities are still asking anyone heading out on the land to hunt to take precautions.

"We want people to take this risk seriously and to follow the proper hygiene that will protect them and their families," said Alan Hanson, head of aquatic assessment for the Canadian Wildlife Service.

There have been 110 confirmed cases of bird flu found in the province so far, but the testing suggests the virus is responsible for thousands of bird deaths. A spike in positive tests began in July of last year with an array of species, including puffins, black-legged kittiwakes, murres, eiders and northern gannets, found dead from the virus.

Hanson said in Labrador, 45 dead birds were submitted for testing and 12 returned positive. The amount of birds testing positive has slowed since the beginning of 2023, with nine positive cases provincially so far.

But the Canadian Wildlife Service is asking hunters to act as though any bird or marine animal may have the virus.

"Fully cooked wild birds do not pose a risk, so they're safe to consume, but the real risk is in how people are handling the birds," Hanson said.

Hanson said people should wear gloves when cleaning animals, avoid touching their faces, dispose of internal organs so other wildlife cannot access them, and keep pets away from wild birds and other wild animals.

"One of the things that is surprising and different about this outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza is its transmission to a number of mammalian species, and I think for the most part that's relatively unprecedented," Hanson said.

Skunks, red foxes, seals, dolphins, porpoises and black bears have died from the virus as well, Hanson said, so people should also take precautions when hunting and harvesting those animals.

Key signs to watch for

Any sick or dead animals should be reported to your local wildlife officer, Hanson said, listing some symptoms people can keep an eye out for in birds and other animals:

Animal acts lethargic.

Animal does not show fear to humans.

Head drooping.

Swelling around the head.

Swelling around the eyes.

Excessive eye secretions.

The virus doesn't seem to be prevalent in birds that hunters thought to be healthy and harvested, Hanson said.

The service tested 400 murres shot by hunters from Newfoundland this past winter and 148 various birds shot by hunters from Labrador last summer and all were negative, he said.

"We don't want people to totally ignore the risk," he said, "but at the same time we want to let people know that it is safe if they follow the right precautions to hunt birds and to consume them."

