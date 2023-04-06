Hunters kill 12-foot alligator that posed a threat on Florida ranch, trapper says

An alligator topping 12 feet was tracked and killed by a team of Florida hunters after being deemed a threat to cattle, according to Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue.

The harvest was announced in an April 4 Facebook post that reported the “big bull gator” was discovered roaming a cattle ranch in the Martin County region.

“This giant ended up being 12’2” which is huge for a wild gator on a ranch like this, or anywhere really,” the trapping operation reported.

“We knew this gator could end up being a big problem if not dealt with immediately. ... A gator this size can easily eat a calf or even a cow, working cow dogs are also a big concern.”

Details of how the hunters cornered the alligator have not been released.

A drone found the large alligator “in a secluded creek” after water levels had dropped, officials said.

The discovery came during alligator courtship season, when males are known to wander into unfamiliar turf in search of females, experts say. Courtship starts in early April and mating follows in May through June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

An alligator topping 12 feet was tracked and killed by a team of Florida hunters after it was deemed a threat to cattle.

It is common during the courtship period for male alligators to cross busy roads, bask in yards and swim in family pools.

“These big bull gators will try to (dominate) the area and kill all other male gators,” the trapping company reported.

“Not all gators can reach this size. A combination of genetics, opportunities and diet attribute to a gator being this size. No, I don’t think he’s 50+ years old but probably closer to 15-20 years old. He’s lived a good life in the wild, but now it’s his time to be removed.”

The longest alligator recorded in Florida was 14 feet, 3.5 inches, the state says. The record weight was 1,043 pounds for a gator measured at 13 feet, 10.5 inches, FWC says.

Martin County Trapping is operated by Mike Kimmel, known on social media as the “Python Cowboy” for his work removing invasive species from Florida’s swamps.

Story continues

The hunters intend to utilize every part of the alligator, harvesting the meat for food, the hide for leather products and the skull for ”an educational display,” Kimmel said on Facebook.

“The state and their biologists issue us tags to manage the gators on this property, and no relocation is not possible,” he said. “It would be illegal and irresponsible. This is done because gator population control is crucial for the health of the gator population, the ecosystem and for the safety of surrounding areas.”

Martin County is about 90 miles north of Miami.

Brave bobcat stalking alligator across road has second thoughts, Florida video shows

Alligator looking for romance instead meets very stubborn Florida cop, video shows

Alligator with strange protruding teeth seen on trail camera in Southwest Florida