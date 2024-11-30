Hunter's big game bolsters Heisman hopes as No. 23 Colorado rolls to a win over Oklahoma State

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Travis Hunter strengthened his Heisman hopes with three touchdown catches and an interception as No. 23 Colorado routed Oklahoma State 52-0 on Friday to keep its outside Big 12 title game hopes afloat.

Hunter finished with 10 receptions for 116 yards. His three touchdown catches gives him 14 on the year and moves him past Nelson Spruce (12 TDs, 2014) for the most by a Colorado receiver in a single season. Hunter, who caught the last one with a defender hanging on him while he was falling to the turf, punctuated the moment by striking a Heisman pose.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 438 yards to break the school’s single-season passing record for the bowl-bound Buffaloes (9-3, 7-2, No. 25 CFP). He closes the regular season with 3,926 yards passing to top the single-season mark turned in by Koy Detmer (3,527) in 1996. Sanders also added five TD passes to increase his total to a school-best 35 for the season.

Their work done, the Buffaloes need chaos to unfold across the conference Saturday to earn a place in the league’s championship contest on Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas.

BOISE ST. 34, OREGON ST. 18

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown, Maddux Madsen threw for two TDs and rushed for one, and No. 11 Boise State defeated Oregon State.

Jeanty’s performance moved him into fifth place among FBS all-time single-season rushing leaders, leaving him 54 yards behind fourth-place Marcus Allen. Jeanty trails record-holder Barry Sanders, who rushed for 2,628 yards in 1988, by 340 yards with at least two more games guaranteed.

Boise State (11-1, No. 11 CFP) remains the top-ranked conference leader among the Group of Five teams vying for the automatic bid in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The Broncos suffered their lone defeat in September at No. 1 Oregon 37-34.

The Broncos will host either Colorado State or UNLV in the Mountain West championship game on Friday with a bid to the playoffs on the line.

No. 15 MISSISSIPPI , MISSISSIPPI ST.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ulysses Bentley rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown and No. 15 Mississippi defeated in-state rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, keeping its slim College Football Playoff hope alive.

Jaxson Dart completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels (9-3, 5-2 Southeastern Conference).

Dart became the Ole Miss career passing yardage leader with a 17-yard strike to Jordan Watkins in the second quarter. He entered the game 49 yards behind Eli Manning and finished the day with 10,213 career yards. Dart, who played at Southern Cal as a freshman, entered the game leading the FBS in total offense and passing efficiency.

The Rebels, who lost to Florida last week, will need some help in other weekend games in their bid to make the CFP. They struggled against the SEC’s worst defense, trailing twice in the first half before Bentley broke loose for an 89-yard TD run that gave Ole Miss a 17-14 lead with less than nine minutes before halftime.

Mississippi didn’t manage to get a two-score lead against the Bulldogs (2-10, 0-8) until Dart passed 19 yards to tight end Caden Prieskorn with 9:56 to play.

The Associated Press