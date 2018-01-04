Hunter's 14 leads No. 8 Virginia past Virginia Tech, 78-52

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- De'Andre Hunter said it was all about the first shot.

As one of the first players off the bench for No. 8 Virginia at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, the freshman made a 3-pointer to give the Cavaliers a 21-12 lead. He went on to score 14 points, leading a balanced offense and a smothering defense as the Cavaliers rolled to a 78-52 victory.

It was Virginia's largest margin of victory in the series since a 107-59 win on Feb. 18, 1955.

''I know I can shoot,'' Hunter said. ''I haven't been shooting it too well lately, but I'm going to keep shooting. Seeing it go in, it really boosts my confidence.''

Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy added 13 points each and Devon Hall had 12 for the Cavaliers (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended a two-game losing streak in Cassell Coliseum.

The defensive effort, always a calling card for coach Tony Bennett's team, was more impressive than the offensive balance.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 14 points to lead the Hokies (11-4, 0-2). Virginia Tech came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage at .532 and among the leaders in 3-point percentage at .427, but they made only 17 of 47 shots and were just 2 of 12 from 3-point territory. Scoring leaders Ahmed Hill (15.6 ppg) and Justin Bibbs (14.6) finished with a combined eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

''To hold a team like that, to really stifle them, it's impressive, but you really don't have time to sit back and say, 'Wow,''' Jerome said.

Unless, perhaps, you are the coach of the team that was stifled.

''I always give the credit to the opponent,'' Hokies coach Buzz Williams said. ''Twenty-three percent of the time we turned it over, which is in essence the same turnover rate we had (in a 68-56 loss) at Syracuse. Both defenses caused that.''