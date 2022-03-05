Hunter, Young help Hawks hold off Wizards 117-114

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NOAH TRISTER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Hawks
    Atlanta Hawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Washington Wizards
    Washington Wizards
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trae Young
    Trae Young
    American basketball player

WASHINGTON (AP) — De'Andre Hunter scored 26 points and Trae Young added 25 to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 117-114 on Friday night.

The Wizards never led, but they pulled to within one with 5.3 seconds left when Raul Neto made a 3-pointer. Young then made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left. The first three quarters of the game each ended with a buzzer-beater, but Kyle Kuzma's attempt to tie it from midcourt hit the back of the rim, allowing Atlanta to hold on.

Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of the Charlotte Hornets for ninth place in the Eastern Conference and 2 1/2 ahead of 11th-place Washington.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points for the Wizards. They trailed by 14 in the second quarter but cut the deficit to one in the third when Kuzma's layup made it 80-79.

Atlanta closed the quarter with a 13-5 run that included two 3-pointers and an 18-footer by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Washington pulled back within two with 25.4 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Caldwell-Pope. Young then made two free throws to make it 115-111 with 12.3 seconds left.

Bogdanovic finished with 17 points, and Clint Capela had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Atlanta went on an 11-2 run to take a 68-54 lead late in the second quarter before the Wizards finished the half with five straight points.

AT THE BUZZER

Bogdanovic made a 15-footer at the end of the first quarter and an 18-footer to close the third. Deni Avdija made a 3 to finish the second for the Wizards.

TIP-INS Hawks: F John Collins (foot) returned after missing six consecutive games and scored nine points. ... Atlanta shot 28 of 34 on free throws while Washington was just 8 of 9. That disparity helped the Hawks win despite 54% shooting from the field by the Wizards.

Wizards: Washington is without star G Bradley Beal (wrist) and F/C Kristaps Porzingis (knee).

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Detroit on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Indiana on Sunday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?