Hunter, Young help Hawks hold off Wizards 117-114

WASHINGTON (AP) — De'Andre Hunter scored 26 points and Trae Young added 25 to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 117-114 on Friday night.

The Wizards never led, but they pulled to within one with 5.3 seconds left when Raul Neto made a 3-pointer. Young then made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left. The first three quarters of the game each ended with a buzzer-beater, but Kyle Kuzma's attempt to tie it from midcourt hit the back of the rim, allowing Atlanta to hold on.

Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of the Charlotte Hornets for ninth place in the Eastern Conference and 2 1/2 ahead of 11th-place Washington.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points for the Wizards. They trailed by 14 in the second quarter but cut the deficit to one in the third when Kuzma's layup made it 80-79.

Atlanta closed the quarter with a 13-5 run that included two 3-pointers and an 18-footer by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Washington pulled back within two with 25.4 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Caldwell-Pope. Young then made two free throws to make it 115-111 with 12.3 seconds left.

Bogdanovic finished with 17 points, and Clint Capela had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Atlanta went on an 11-2 run to take a 68-54 lead late in the second quarter before the Wizards finished the half with five straight points.

AT THE BUZZER

Bogdanovic made a 15-footer at the end of the first quarter and an 18-footer to close the third. Deni Avdija made a 3 to finish the second for the Wizards.

TIP-INS Hawks: F John Collins (foot) returned after missing six consecutive games and scored nine points. ... Atlanta shot 28 of 34 on free throws while Washington was just 8 of 9. That disparity helped the Hawks win despite 54% shooting from the field by the Wizards.

Wizards: Washington is without star G Bradley Beal (wrist) and F/C Kristaps Porzingis (knee).

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Detroit on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Indiana on Sunday night.

