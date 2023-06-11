Hunter Valley: Ten people killed in bus crash in Australia

Police car

At least 10 people have died and more than 10 others injured in a bus crash in Australia's wine region.

Emergency services were called to Wine County Drive in Hunter Valley, New South Wales (NSW) on Sunday, after reports a coach had rolled over.

Police said 11 people have been taken to hospital, while another 18 passengers on board were unharmed.

The bus is believed to have been returning from a wedding at a nearby wine estate.

"We are still waiting for further details to come to light" Jay Suvaal, the mayor of nearby Cessnock, told ABC.

"It does appear that it was a wedding chartered bus."

The Hunter region is known for its vineyards and native bushland, making it a popular spot for wine tourists and group outings.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sent his condolences to the loved ones of those killed in the "horrific" tragedy.

"For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed. Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured," he said.

A wedding guest said the day had been a "fairy tale" until news of the accident broke.

"We all started panicking," he told 7 News.

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing.

NSW police have launched a investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police and the crash investigation unit," police said in a statement.