Hunter Valley bus crash driver charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death

The driver in a horror bus crash that left 10 people dead and more than 20 injured has been charged with dangerous and negligent driving as harrowing details of the rescue come to light.

The bus, carrying 35 people to Singleton after a joyful wedding celebration at nearby Wandin Estate, crashed at a roundabout in the Hunter Valley about 11.30pm on Sunday evening.

The 58-year-old Maitland man was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment and was later transferred to Cessnock police station.

He was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, driving in a dangerous manner and negligent driving occasioning death. He was refused bail and will appear before Cessnock local court on Tuesday.

Two people were airlifted to Sydney following the crash, with one remaining in a critical condition. A further 23 were transported to hospitals across the region including John Hunter, Maitland and Calvary Mater in Newcastle.

Some have since been released.

The NSW police commissioner, Karen Webb, said the most complex part of the job ahead for police was accounting for the victims and passengers on the bus.

“You can imagine the scene that was confronting police when they attended and that many of those people were treated [and] some people were transported to different locations and then re-diverted,” Webb told the media on Monday afternoon.

The driver was taken for mandatory testing to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash but the results had not been revealed by Monday evening. He received no serious injuries, police said.

The crime scene, at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive near Greta, was still being examined by specialist forensic police and officers on Monday evening, while police were also working to determine whether all passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Some of the wedding guests were understood to be locals.

“As you can imagine it was a fairly frantic scene,” acting assistant police commissioner Tracy Chapman said.

“A number of passengers were able to be extracted through the front windscreen of the bus and then [triaged] with New South Wales ambulance.”

The bus was righted after remaining on its side for several hours following the crash. The recovery involved a “delicate” operation where remaining bodies had to be removed.

The NSW police minister, Yasmin Catley, said it was “unfathomable” to be fronting the media at the end of a joyful long weekend, when family and friends had come together to celebrate their loved ones.

The premier, Chris Minns, and federal member for the Hunter, Dan Repacholi, also visited the scene, where community members gathered throughout the day to lay flowers and pay respects on behalf of the tight-knit regional community.

“I can’t express deeply enough how saddened I feel for the families, for the community, for the first responders, for everybody involved,” Catley said.

“I mean, none of us want to be here during this, today … what has occurred is unnecessary.”

Catley acknowledged the scene had been extremely confronting for first responders, confirming those involved would receive additional support following the immediate aftermath.

“There will be wrap-around services for you … we will make sure that you get that,” she said.”

Investigations into the the crash continued throughout the day, while road closures and diversions were anticipated to continue into the evening.