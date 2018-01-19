Hunter scores 17 points, No. 2 Virginia beats Ga Tech 64-48

ATLANTA (AP) -- Virginia got off to a sluggish start offensively.

Fortunately for the Cavaliers, their defense never takes a night off.

De'Andre Hunter came off the bench to score 17 points and No. 2 Virginia turned in another defensive masterpiece Thursday, stretching its winning streak to nine in a row with a 64-48 victory over Georgia Tech.

The Cavaliers (17-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) limited Georgia Tech to 40.5 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers, leading to 16 points.

''The defense held us in there until we got a little rhythm and hit some shots,'' coach Tony Bennett said. ''We were stingy to score against. That always carries you on the road.''

Virginia snapped a four-game winning streak for the Yellow Jackets (10-8, 3-2).

After making the first basket of the game, Georgia Tech quickly got an idea of what kind of night it would be. The Jackets missed their next eight shots and turned it over four times before Josh Okogie finally broke a nearly eight-minute scoreless drought with a dunk off a backdoor pass.

Virginia shot just 40 percent in the first half but still led 28-19 at the break.

Georgia Tech never got any closer the rest of the way.

''They're just a very disciplined team offensively and defensively,'' Yellow Jackets center Ben Lammers said. ''That makes it very difficult. You can't make a mistake or you'll pay for it.''

The last gasp for the home team essentially came in the closing seconds of the first half. It looked as though the Jackets would go to the locker room on a bit of a high after Curtis Haywood hit his second 3-pointer from far beyond the stripe, closing the gap to 24-19.

But Hunter got free in the corner and knocked down a trey with 0.1 seconds left in the half, turning it into a four-point play when Abdoulaye Gueye foolishly went for the block and sent the Virginia player sprawling to the court .