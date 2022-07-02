Hunter Schafer, Kendall Jenner and More Front Prada's FW22 Womenswear Campaign

Prada has unveiled the official campaign for its Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, which was unveiled on the runway back in February.

Shot by David Sims, the visuals star Hunter Schafer, Kendall Jenner, Sora Choi, Loli Bahia, Liya Kebede, Amanda Murphy, Kai Newman and Lina Zhang. Each model is captured wearing some of the house's latest looks including the white tank top, as well as new handbag styles.

The campaign is described to "celebrate individuals and individuality" as the stars are framed in a series of portraits accompanied by still-life images for an abstract touch.

See the FW22 campaign images above and head to Prada's website for the full collection.

